WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- The ICE Futures canola market was higher at Tuesday's close after posting losses for most of the session as chart-based positioning came forward to provide support.

Declines in crude oil had spilled into world vegetable oil markets, with losses in Chicago soyoil accounting for some spillover selling pressure in canola. However, while soyoil stayed lower on the day, crude oil managed to mvoe higher with European rapeseed also showing some strength.

In a report out Tuesday morning, Statistics Canada pegged canola stocks in the country as of March 31 at 5.95 million tons, which would be up from 5.16 million at the same time a year ago, but well off the five-year average of 8.76 million tons.

About 26,934 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 26,769 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 15,046 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Price Change Jul 738.10 up 4.90 Nov 713.80 up 2.20 Jan 717.50 up 0.80 Mar 720.70 up 0.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 24.80 over to 20.40 over 5,928 Jul/Jan 20.50 over to 16.60 over 52 Jul/Mar 13.70 over to 13.00 over 121 Nov/Jan 3.20 under to 5.00 under 1,012 Nov/Mar 6.50 under to 9.00 under 47 Jan/Mar 3.10 under to 4.00 under 241 Mar/May 0.20 under 1 Mar/Jul 4.80 over to 0.50 over 101 Jul/Nov 49.90 over 20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1522ET