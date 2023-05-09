WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- The ICE Futures canola market was higher at Tuesday's close after posting losses for most of the session as chart-based positioning came forward to provide support.

Declines in crude oil had spilled into world vegetable oil markets, with losses in Chicago soyoil accounting for some spillover selling pressure in canola. However, while soyoil stayed lower on the day, crude oil managed to mvoe higher with European rapeseed also showing some strength.

In a report out Tuesday morning, Statistics Canada pegged canola stocks in the country as of March 31 at 5.95 million tons, which would be up from 5.16 million at the same time a year ago, but well off the five-year average of 8.76 million tons.

About 26,934 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 26,769 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 15,046 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
   Canola      Price      Change 
   Jul         738.10    up 4.90 
   Nov         713.80    up 2.20 
   Jan         717.50    up 0.80 
   Mar         720.70    up 0.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months       Prices                         Volume 
   Jul/Nov      24.80 over to 20.40 over        5,928 
   Jul/Jan      20.50 over to 16.60 over           52 
   Jul/Mar      13.70 over to 13.00 over          121 
   Nov/Jan       3.20 under to 5.00 under       1,012 
   Nov/Mar       6.50 under to 9.00 under          47 
   Jan/Mar       3.10 under to 4.00 under         241 
   Mar/May       0.20 under                         1 
   Mar/Jul       4.80 over to 0.50 over           101 
   Jul/Nov      49.90 over 20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


