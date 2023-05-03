WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- Intercontinental Exchange canola futures finished higher on Wednesday, after starting the session to the downside.

Support for canola came from upticks in Chicago soybeans and soyoil, while pressure came from soymeal. Losses in European rapeseed also weighed on values, while the Malaysian palm oil market was closed for a holiday. Sharp decreases in global crude oil prices also pressured the vegetable oils.

With the better-than-expected weather across the Canadian Prairies, farmers in most parts of the region will be getting an earlier start to spring planting than what they anticipated.

The Canadian dollar was higher at midafternoon Wednesday, with the loonie at 73.54 U.S. cents, compared with Tuesday's close of 73.43.

There were 25,788 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 26,256 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 11,010 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
   Canola             Price          Change 
   Jul                715.90        up 6.50 
   Nov                689.90        up 6.50 
   Jan                695.40        up 6.20 
   Mar                699.90        up 6.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                              Volume 
   Jul/Nov            28.70 over to 24.70 over             5,037 
   Jul/Jan            21.80 over to 20.50 over                 2 
   Nov/Jan             5.30 under to 6.00 under              452 
   Jan/Mar             4.20 under to 4.60 under               14

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


