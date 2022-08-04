Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review: Canola Rises With Outside Markets

08/04/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Thursday, finding support from gains in outside markets.

European rapeseed and the Chicago soy complex were both up on the day, although Malaysian palm oil held steady.

Hot and dry forecasts for the United States Corn Belt were behind some of the strength in soybeans which spilled into canola.

Canadian crop conditions remain relatively favorable for the time being, but development of the canola crop is behind normal which should be keeping some weather premiums in the futures.

About 19,370 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 28,199 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 10,858 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
                Price     Change

Canola 

   Nov          843.30    up 21.40 
   Jan          852.90    up 21.00 
   Mar          860.60    up 21.20 
   May          865.30    up 21.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices                Volume 
   Nov/Jan       9.50 under to 10.00 under      2,400 
   Nov/Nov       19.60 over to 19.50 over          21 
   Jan/Mar       7.10 under to 8.00 under       2,167 
   Mar/May       3.80 under to 4.90 under         646 
   May/Jul       2.80 under to 4.00 under         108 
   Jul/Nov       43.50 over to 37.60 over          87

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-22 1510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 870.75 End-of-day quote.-21.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.36% 93.82 Delayed Quote.28.22%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.82% 497.2136 Real-time Quote.-0.30%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 3.60% 563.3741 Real-time Quote.2.28%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.35% 482.6 End-of-day quote.17.00%
WTI -2.98% 88.285 Delayed Quote.24.50%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:23pItaly unveils new $17.4 billion package against inflation
RE
03:11pICE REVIEW : Canola Rises With Outside Markets
DJ
03:09pC$ underperforms G10 peers as oil suffers 'brutal' selloff
RE
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.75% to Settle at $94.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.27% to Settle at $3.3372 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.08% to Settle at $2.7935 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.34% to Settle at $88.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:41pOil drops with dollar on recession fears; Wall Street wobbles
RE
02:01pComex Copper Settles 0.39% Higher at $3.4830 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pComex Silver Settles 1.18% Higher at $20.099 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING's 2Q Net Profit Fell, But Beat Market Views Significantly -- Update
2Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 even as long recession ..
3Exclusive-Samsung workers in Vietnam bear brunt of slowdown in global d..
4Glencore to return $4.5 billion to shareholders
5Exclusive: Italy, Intel close to $5 billion deal for chip factory - sou..

HOT NEWS