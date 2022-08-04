ICE Review: Canola Rises With Outside Markets

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Thursday, finding support from gains in outside markets.

European rapeseed and the Chicago soy complex were both up on the day, although Malaysian palm oil held steady.

Hot and dry forecasts for the United States Corn Belt were behind some of the strength in soybeans which spilled into canola.

Canadian crop conditions remain relatively favorable for the time being, but development of the canola crop is behind normal which should be keeping some weather premiums in the futures.

About 19,370 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 28,199 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 10,858 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 843.30 up 21.40 Jan 852.90 up 21.00 Mar 860.60 up 21.20 May 865.30 up 21.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 9.50 under to 10.00 under 2,400 Nov/Nov 19.60 over to 19.50 over 21 Jan/Mar 7.10 under to 8.00 under 2,167 Mar/May 3.80 under to 4.90 under 646 May/Jul 2.80 under to 4.00 under 108 Jul/Nov 43.50 over to 37.60 over 87

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-22 1510ET