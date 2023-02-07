Advanced search
ICE Review: Canola Settles Lower After Trading Rangebound

02/07/2023 | 03:31pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was steady to lower after an up-and-down day of trade on Tuesday.

Chicago soyoil rose, while European rapeseed was higher and Malaysian palm oil was mostly lower. Crude oil gained more than US$2 per barrel as Saudi Arabia expressed confidence in an upcoming recovery of Chinese demand.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

Earlier today, Statistics Canada (StatCan) reported that there were 11.356 million tonnes of canola stocks as of Dec. 31, compared to 8.786 million one year earlier.

About 30,290 canola contracts were traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 25,510 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 23,280 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
                 Price    Change 
   Mar          832.50    dn 1.00 
   May          830.20    dn 0.60 
   Jul          830.40    unchanged 
   Nov          810.20    dn 0.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months            Prices                   Volume 
   Mar/May       2.80 over to 2.00 over       4,788 
   Mar/Jul       3.50 over to 1.80 over         470 
   Mar/Nov       24.40 over to 23.10 over        41 
   May/Jul       1.10 over to 0.40 under      3,536 
   May/Nov       21.00 over                      48 
   Jul/Nov       22.80 over to 19.20 over     2,664 
   Nov/Jan       3.30 under to 4.40 under        93

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Adam Peleshaty at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1530ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.56% 0.93117 Delayed Quote.0.52%
BRENT OIL 3.00% 83.79 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.17% 1.61374 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.85% 97.813 Delayed Quote.1.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.35% 0.68788 Delayed Quote.1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.74568 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.32% 1.43749 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.11% 0.84685 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.57% 423.0516 Real-time Quote.-8.56%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.25% 1.34084 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
WTI 3.37% 77.435 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
