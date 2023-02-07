ICE Review: Canola Settles Lower After Trading Rangebound

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was steady to lower after an up-and-down day of trade on Tuesday.

Chicago soyoil rose, while European rapeseed was higher and Malaysian palm oil was mostly lower. Crude oil gained more than US$2 per barrel as Saudi Arabia expressed confidence in an upcoming recovery of Chinese demand.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

Earlier today, Statistics Canada (StatCan) reported that there were 11.356 million tonnes of canola stocks as of Dec. 31, compared to 8.786 million one year earlier.

About 30,290 canola contracts were traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 25,510 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 23,280 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Mar 832.50 dn 1.00 May 830.20 dn 0.60 Jul 830.40 unchanged Nov 810.20 dn 0.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 2.80 over to 2.00 over 4,788 Mar/Jul 3.50 over to 1.80 over 470 Mar/Nov 24.40 over to 23.10 over 41 May/Jul 1.10 over to 0.40 under 3,536 May/Nov 21.00 over 48 Jul/Nov 22.80 over to 19.20 over 2,664 Nov/Jan 3.30 under to 4.40 under 93

