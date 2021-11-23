ICE Review : Canola Settles Mixed

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed at Tuesday's close, posting small gains in the front months and losses in the more deferred positions.
Conflicting outside influences kept some caution in the canola market. Chicago Board of Trade soyoil was stronger on the day, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both weaker.
Small bouts of speculative profit-taking kept a lid on the upside in canola, but the underlying fundamentals of tight supplies and the need to ration demand remained supportive overall.
About 17,611 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 24,910 contracts changed hands.
Spreading accounted for 10,402 of the contracts traded.
Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.
Price Change
Canola
Jan 1,021.80 up 16.20
Mar 997.00 up 15.50
May 963.40 up 12.90
Jul 922.60 up 7.90
Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:
Months Prices Volume
Jan/Mar 27.70 over to 23.50 over 3,651
Jan/May 63.00 over to 60.00 over 115
Jan/Jul 102.70 over 1
Jan/Nov 200.00 over to 194.00 over 40
Mar/May 35.70 over to 32.70 over 784
Mar/Jul 78.50 over to 74.70 over 43
Mar/Nov 175.60 over 4
May/Jul 43.10 over to 39.20 over 298
May/Nov 144.00 over to 138.60 over 17
Jul/Nov 103.80 over to 95.10 over 205
Jul/Jan 100.90 over 1
Nov/Jan 1.80 over to 0.30 over 26
Jan/Mar 2.50 over to 0.20 over 16
Source: Commodity News Service Canada
Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-23-21 1542ET