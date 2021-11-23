Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Canola Settles Mixed

11/23/2021 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed at Tuesday's close, posting small gains in the front months and losses in the more deferred positions.

Conflicting outside influences kept some caution in the canola market. Chicago Board of Trade soyoil was stronger on the day, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both weaker.

Small bouts of speculative profit-taking kept a lid on the upside in canola, but the underlying fundamentals of tight supplies and the need to ration demand remained supportive overall.

About 17,611 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 24,910 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 10,402 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price       Change

Canola 

   Jan       1,021.80    up 16.20 
   Mar       997.00      up 15.50 
   May       963.40      up 12.90 
   Jul       922.60      up 7.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                Volume 
   Jan/Mar    27.70 over to 23.50 over       3,651 
   Jan/May    63.00 over to 60.00 over         115 
   Jan/Jul    102.70 over                        1 
   Jan/Nov    200.00 over to 194.00 over        40 
   Mar/May    35.70 over to 32.70 over         784 
   Mar/Jul    78.50 over to 74.70 over          43 
   Mar/Nov    175.60 over                        4 
   May/Jul    43.10 over to 39.20 over         298 
   May/Nov    144.00 over to 138.60 over        17 
   Jul/Nov    103.80 over to 95.10 over        205 
   Jul/Jan    100.90 over                        1 
   Nov/Jan    1.80 over to 0.30 over            26 
   Jan/Mar    2.50 over to 0.20 over            16

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-21 1542ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:44pWheat Extends Gains as La Niña Fears Haunt Australia -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:43pICE REVIEW : Canola Settles Mixed
DJ
03:40pALCOHOL AND AUTO PARTS : Canada's warehouses fill up as floods stop flow of goods
RE
03:38pU.S. Senator Warren lashes out at energy companies over natural gas prices
RE
03:38pALCOHOL AND AUTO PARTS : Canada's warehouses fill up as floods stop flow of goods
RE
03:33pWheat futures rally to 9-year peaks on supply worries
RE
03:18pU.S. ENERGY SECRETARY : companies making huge profits, should increase oil supply
RE
03:18pU.S. challenges OPEC+ with coordinated release of oil from reserves
RE
03:13pGiant pipeline in U.S. Midwest tests future of carbon capture
RE
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.27% to Settle at $82.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2European shares hit 3-week lows on COVID-19 surge; oil stocks, miners r..
3Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..
4Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
5Understanding the Semiconductor Industry

HOT NEWS