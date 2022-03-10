ICE Review: Canola Settles Mixed

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed on Thursday, with gains in the front months and losses in the new crop contracts.

Supportive chart signals and ideas that canola remains underpriced compared to other oilseeds contributed to the buying interest in the old crop contracts, as the tight supply situation means that demand still needs to be rationed.

Gains in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex provided spillover support for canola. However, strength in the Canadian dollar and weakness in European rapeseed did put some pressure on values. Chart resistance also held to the upside.

About 13,327 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 23,257 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 2,392 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

May 1,130.70 up 5.50 Jul 1,096.40 up 4.90 Nov 926.50 dn 1.40 Jan 925.10 dn 1.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 35.50 over to 30.40 over 739 May/Nov 207.20 over to 205.90 over 3 Jul/Nov 177.50 over to 163.50 over 139 Nov/Jan 2.60 over to 1.00 over 315

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1538ET