Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review: Canola Settles Mixed

03/10/2022 | 03:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed on Thursday, with gains in the front months and losses in the new crop contracts.

Supportive chart signals and ideas that canola remains underpriced compared to other oilseeds contributed to the buying interest in the old crop contracts, as the tight supply situation means that demand still needs to be rationed.

Gains in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex provided spillover support for canola. However, strength in the Canadian dollar and weakness in European rapeseed did put some pressure on values. Chart resistance also held to the upside.

About 13,327 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 23,257 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 2,392 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price       Change

Canola 

   May       1,130.70    up 5.50 
   Jul       1,096.40    up 4.90 
   Nov       926.50      dn 1.40 
   Jan       925.10      dn 1.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                   Volume 
   May/Jul       35.50 over to 30.40 over       739 
   May/Nov       207.20 over to 205.90 over       3 
   Jul/Nov       177.50 over to 163.50 over     139 
   Nov/Jan       2.60 over to 1.00 over         315

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1538ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.39% 0.94001 Delayed Quote.2.21%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.96% 1.67139 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.38% 90.888 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.66% 0.72842 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -1.04% 1.40264 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.24% 0.87721 Delayed Quote.1.48%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.23% 1.27699 Delayed Quote.2.03%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:39pICE REVIEW : Canola Settles Mixed
DJ
03:33pGlobal shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
RE
03:32pChile regulator fines BHP's Escondida mine for damage in Salar de Atacama
RE
03:32pWheat Extends Slide on Profit-Taking -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:30pCBOT wheat plummets 9.5%; corn, soybeans rise on strong exports
RE
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.63% to Settle at $109.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pExclusive-Norway's Equinor halts Russian oil buying - CEO
RE
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.16% to Settle at $3.1567 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.85% to Settle at $3.2962 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.47% to Settle at $106.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares rise, oil falls 13% on OPEC nation's pledge
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Wall Street slides as decades-high inflation reading invites aggressive..
4Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback
5World shares fall on U.S. inflation, ECB announcement

HOT NEWS