ICE Review: Canola Settles With Small Gains

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market held onto small gains Thursday, with the largest advances in the new crop months.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all higher on the day, lending support to canola.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar was also supportive, helping crush margins remain historically wide.

However, chart-based positioning tempered the upside, with intermonth-spreading weighing on the nearby March contract as traders adjust positions ahead of the month end.

Futures markets will be closed Monday for holidays in Canada and the U.S.

About 44,049 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 35,709 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 33,692 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Mar 823.50 up 0.40 May 818.20 up 1.10 Jul 815.80 up 0.50 Nov 798.60 up 2.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 6.00 over to 3.20 over 6,303 Mar/Jul 7.20 over to 6.20 over 110 Mar/Nov 26.10 over to 23.30 over 65 May/Jul 2.90 over to 1.00 over 5,754 May/Nov 21.30 over to 18.80 over 29 Jul/Nov 22.00 over to 16.00 over 3,762 Jul/Jan 10.80 over 4 Nov/Jan 5.40 under to 6.00 under 709 Jan/Mar 2.20 under to 2.50 under 110

