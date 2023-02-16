Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Review: Canola Settles With Small Gains

02/16/2023 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market held onto small gains Thursday, with the largest advances in the new crop months.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all higher on the day, lending support to canola.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar was also supportive, helping crush margins remain historically wide.

However, chart-based positioning tempered the upside, with intermonth-spreading weighing on the nearby March contract as traders adjust positions ahead of the month end.

Futures markets will be closed Monday for holidays in Canada and the U.S.

About 44,049 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 35,709 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 33,692 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
               Price    Change 
Canola    Mar  823.50  up 0.40 
          May  818.20  up 1.10 
          Jul  815.80  up 0.50 
          Nov  798.60  up 2.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
          Months             Prices               Volume 
          Mar/May   6.00 over  to  3.20 over       6,303 
          Mar/Jul   7.20 over  to  6.20 over         110 
          Mar/Nov  26.10 over  to 23.30 over          65 
          May/Jul   2.90 over  to  1.00 over       5,754 
          May/Nov  21.30 over  to 18.80 over          29 
          Jul/Nov  22.00 over  to 16.00 over       3,762 
          Jul/Jan  10.80 over                          4 
          Nov/Jan   5.40 under to  6.00 under        709 
          Jan/Mar   2.20 under to  2.50 under        110

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1531ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.09% 0.92563 Delayed Quote.1.05%
BRENT OIL -0.67% 84.67 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.11% 1.61351 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.48% 99.507 Delayed Quote.3.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.22% 0.68793 Delayed Quote.1.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.47% 0.7427 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.31% 1.43613 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.13% 0.8418 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.47% 1.34537 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
WTI -0.65% 78.025 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:58pU.S. regulator OKs new power grid standards for extreme cold weather
RE
03:48pWheat Futures Drop as Export Sales Fail to Impress -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:44p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.903% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.842% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.617% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:32pICE Review: Canola Settles With Small Gains
DJ
03:18pArgentina soy harvest outlook to shrink due to heat wave and drought, exchange says
RE
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.28% to Settle at $85.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.49% to Settle at $2.4355 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.18% to Settle at $2.8108 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
3Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
4Stocks end higher after strong retail sales data
5BASF IN FOCUS: Expensive departure of subsidiary from Russia

HOT NEWS