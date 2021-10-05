ICE Review : Canola Sharply Higher

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, climbing above nearby resistance as gains in outside markets provided support.

Malaysian palm oil, European rapeseed and Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures all posted solid gains, with that buying interest spilling into the canola market. Chart-based buying added to the advances.

Canada's tight supply situation was also supportive, as the market continues to work to ration demand.

However, export movement has already backed away at these high price levels, with ideas the market is looking overpriced.

About 34,016 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 32,691 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 23,152 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Nov 922.30 up 15.20 Jan 907.80 up 15.60 Mar 891.20 up 14.80 May 866.20 up 15.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 16.90 over to 13.00 over 5,367 Nov/Mar 31.80 over to 28.50 over 332 Jan/Mar 17.80 over to 15.00 over 2,304 Jan/May 45.00 over 3 Mar/May 29.90 over to 24.10 over 2,470 May/Jul 29.40 over to 25.60 over 919 Jul/Nov 118.00 over to 113.70 over 161 Nov/Jan 10.00 over 15 Jan/Mar 14.70 over 5

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-21 1622ET