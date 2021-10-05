Log in
ICE Review : Canola Sharply Higher

10/05/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, climbing above nearby resistance as gains in outside markets provided support.

Malaysian palm oil, European rapeseed and Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures all posted solid gains, with that buying interest spilling into the canola market. Chart-based buying added to the advances.

Canada's tight supply situation was also supportive, as the market continues to work to ration demand.

However, export movement has already backed away at these high price levels, with ideas the market is looking overpriced.

About 34,016 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 32,691 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 23,152 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
 
                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            Nov     922.30    up 15.20 
 
                  Jan     907.80    up 15.60 
 
                  Mar     891.20    up 14.80 
 
                  May     866.20    up 15.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 
Months        Prices                    Volume 
 
Nov/Jan  16.90  over to  13.00  over    5,367 
 
Nov/Mar  31.80  over to  28.50  over      332 
 
Jan/Mar  17.80  over to  15.00  over    2,304 
 
Jan/May  45.00  over                        3 
 
Mar/May  29.90  over to  24.10  over    2,470 
 
May/Jul  29.40  over to  25.60  over      919 
 
Jul/Nov 118.00  over to 113.70  over      161 
 
Nov/Jan  10.00  over                       15 
 
Jan/Mar  14.70  over                        5

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-21 1622ET

