ICE Review: Canola Still in Downturn

02/09/2023 | 03:41pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Despite a late-day upward push by the March contract, the ICE Futures canola market declined for the third-straight session on Thursday, being pulled down by comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was in the red, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Crude oil was also in decline due to a rise in U.S. stockpiles and an assessment of Chinese demand.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Wednesday's close.

About 38,890 canola contracts were traded Thursday, up from Wednesday's 25,350 contracts. Spreading accounted for 27,178 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

Contract  Price  Change 
Mar      827.70  dn 0.50 
May      823.20  dn 3.60 
Jul      821.90  dn 4.90 
Nov      802.70  dn 6.80

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

Contract        Spread            Volume 
Mar/May  5.00 over to 1.00 over    8,483 
Mar/Jul  2.90 over to 1.40 over      331 
Mar/Nov 20.00 over to 19.30 over      16 
May/Jul  1.50 over to 0.00 under   3,508 
May/Nov 18.50 over                     1 
Jul/Nov 20.40 over to 17.10 over   1,214 
Nov/Jan  3.70 under to 4.10 under     36

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1540ET

