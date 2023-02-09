ICE Review: Canola Still in Downturn

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Despite a late-day upward push by the March contract, the ICE Futures canola market declined for the third-straight session on Thursday, being pulled down by comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was in the red, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Crude oil was also in decline due to a rise in U.S. stockpiles and an assessment of Chinese demand.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Wednesday's close.

About 38,890 canola contracts were traded Thursday, up from Wednesday's 25,350 contracts. Spreading accounted for 27,178 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Contract Price Change Mar 827.70 dn 0.50 May 823.20 dn 3.60 Jul 821.90 dn 4.90 Nov 802.70 dn 6.80

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Contract Spread Volume Mar/May 5.00 over to 1.00 over 8,483 Mar/Jul 2.90 over to 1.40 over 331 Mar/Nov 20.00 over to 19.30 over 16 May/Jul 1.50 over to 0.00 under 3,508 May/Nov 18.50 over 1 Jul/Nov 20.40 over to 17.10 over 1,214 Nov/Jan 3.70 under to 4.10 under 36

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1540ET