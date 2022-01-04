Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review: Canola Tests Highs

01/04/2022 | 03:33pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, testing contract highs in sympathy with the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex.

Forecasts calling for hot and dry weather in South America accounted for some of the buying in soybeans and soyoil that spilled into canola, as soybean yields in Brazil and Argentina could be hurt by the adverse growing conditions.

Strength in Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures added to the firmer tone, with both of those markets hitting fresh highs of their own.

Bullish technical signals were also supportive. However, ideas that the canola market was looking overpriced at current levels tempered the gains somewhat.

About 18,802 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 8,089 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 10,326 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price      Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,021.40    up 8.80 
   May       998.40      up 15.00 
   Jul       950.00      up 16.60 
   Nov       785.00      up 13.30

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                Volume 
   Jan/Mar       20.00 over                     1 
   Mar/May       30.50 over to 20.20 over    2,437 
   Mar/Jul       81.10 over to 68.50 over       47 
   Mar/Nov       245.60 over to 234.50 over    655 
   May/Jul       52.90 over to 46.00 over    1,407 
   May/Nov       215.10 over to 211.60 over    250 
   Jul/Nov       169.90 over to 160.80 over    352 
   Nov/Jan       5.80 over to 3.50 over         14

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1532ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1142 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.01% 116.3239 Delayed Quote.0.04%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.05% 6.4168 Delayed Quote.0.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.44% 80.02 Delayed Quote.0.63%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.81% 552.0589 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.99% 424 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.14% 103.09 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 1.46% 77.051 Delayed Quote.0.58%
HOT NEWS