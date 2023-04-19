WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at Wednesday's close, retreating from earlier gains in choppy activity.

Losses in Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed futures accounted for some of the spillover selling pressure in canola, with chart-based positioning adding to the eventual declines.

The new crop contracts lagged to the downside, with concerns about spring seeding delays providing some support as Prairie temperatures remain cold and a storm brought snow to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About 45,808 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 39,311 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 35,800 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Price Change May 772.50 dn 9.30 Jul 743.90 dn 9.40 Nov 714.30 dn 2.10 Jan 719.30 dn 1.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 31.20 over to 28.40 over 7,183 May/Nov 68.50 over to 63.00 over 1,423 Jul/Nov 37.60 over to 26.00 over 7,133 Jul/Jan 33.20 over to 22.00 over 21 Nov/Jan 3.60 under to 5.20 under 1,843 Nov/Mar 8.50 under to 9.00 under 2 Jan/Mar 3.10 under to 4.10 under 99 Mar/May 5.00 over 196

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1628ET