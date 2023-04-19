WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at Wednesday's close, retreating from earlier gains in choppy activity.

Losses in Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed futures accounted for some of the spillover selling pressure in canola, with chart-based positioning adding to the eventual declines.

The new crop contracts lagged to the downside, with concerns about spring seeding delays providing some support as Prairie temperatures remain cold and a storm brought snow to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About 45,808 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 39,311 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 35,800 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
   Canola      Price       Change 
   May         772.50      dn 9.30 
   Jul         743.90      dn 9.40 
   Nov         714.30      dn 2.10 
   Jan         719.30      dn 1.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months      Prices                      Volume 
   May/Jul     31.20 over to 28.40 over     7,183 
   May/Nov     68.50 over to 63.00 over     1,423 
   Jul/Nov     37.60 over to 26.00 over     7,133 
   Jul/Jan     33.20 over to 22.00 over        21 
   Nov/Jan      3.60 under to 5.20 under    1,843 
   Nov/Mar      8.50 under to 9.00 under        2 
   Jan/Mar      3.10 under to 4.10 under       99 
   Mar/May      5.00 over                     196

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1628ET