Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Canola Up Ahead of Weekend

05/20/2022 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market posted solid gains on Friday, taking back some of the losses posted earlier in the week as investors squared positions ahead of the long weekend.

Canadian markets will be closed Monday for Victoria Day while markets in the United States will trade their usual hours.

Gains in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil and other vegetable oil markets, including Malaysian palm oil, provided spillover support for canola.

Tight old crop supplies and the uncertainty over new crop production also underpinned the Canadian oilseed. Seeding remains delayed in the eastern Prairies due to excessive precipitation, while fields to the west could use more moisture.

About 17,888 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 15,902 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 11,042 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
Canola     Jul    1,171.30    up 21.30 
           Nov    1,058.70    up 10.80 
           Jan    1,065.40    up 12.70 
           Mar    1,066.00    up 13.20

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
Months      Prices                      Volume 
Jul/Nov     121.90 over to 91.50 over    2,134 
Jul/Jan     114.00 over to 92.30 over       25 
Nov/Jan       4.80 under to 10.00 under  3,239 
Nov/Mar       6.50 under to 7.50 under      36 
Jan/Mar       0.10 over to 1.00 under       87

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1526ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:53pWheat extends fall, soybeans firm on export optimism
RE
03:27pICE REVIEW : Canola Up Ahead of Weekend
DJ
03:20pOil settles up as supply risks outweigh economic worries
RE
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.90% This Week to Settle at $112.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pWheat Slides on Fund Pressure -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.05% This Week to Settle at $3.8370 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.64% This Week to Settle at $3.7391 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.48% This Week to Settle at $113.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pGold set for weekly gain on dollar retreat, economic woes
RE
02:16pGDP Seen Down 1.3% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
2Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
3Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant; Tesla shares sink
4Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
5Transcript : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings ..

HOT NEWS