ICE Review : Canola Up Ahead of Weekend

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market posted solid gains on Friday, taking back some of the losses posted earlier in the week as investors squared positions ahead of the long weekend.

Canadian markets will be closed Monday for Victoria Day while markets in the United States will trade their usual hours.

Gains in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil and other vegetable oil markets, including Malaysian palm oil, provided spillover support for canola.

Tight old crop supplies and the uncertainty over new crop production also underpinned the Canadian oilseed. Seeding remains delayed in the eastern Prairies due to excessive precipitation, while fields to the west could use more moisture.

About 17,888 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 15,902 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 11,042 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Jul 1,171.30 up 21.30 Nov 1,058.70 up 10.80 Jan 1,065.40 up 12.70 Mar 1,066.00 up 13.20

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 121.90 over to 91.50 over 2,134 Jul/Jan 114.00 over to 92.30 over 25 Nov/Jan 4.80 under to 10.00 under 3,239 Nov/Mar 6.50 under to 7.50 under 36 Jan/Mar 0.10 over to 1.00 under 87

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1526ET