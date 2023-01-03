Advanced search
ICE Review: Canola Up to Start 2023

01/03/2023 | 03:59pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger the first trading day of 2023, although settled off its session highs.

Chart-based buying was a feature, according to participants.

Gains in Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures provided some spillover support for the canola market, with a softer tone in the Canadian dollar also underpinning the market.

However, losses in Chicago soybeans and soyoil did put some pressure on values. Volumes were on the light side as participants slowly return to the market after the holidays.

About 18,931 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 14,017 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,636 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
                Price     Change

Canola 

   Mar          871.60    up 5.80 
   May          867.70    up 5.10 
   Jul          866.10    up 4.50 
   Nov          835.40    up 5.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months              Prices              Volume 
   Mar/May       5.00 over to 2.20 over    2,247 
   Mar/Jul       7.50 over to 4.40 over       77 
   May/Jul       3.60 over to 1.00 over    2,215 
   Jul/Nov       33.70 over to 30.00 over    266 
   Nov/Jan       1.50 under to 2.50 under     13

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1558ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.35% 0.92005 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRENT OIL -4.19% 82.35 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.08% 1.6374 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.66% 95.758 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.47% 0.68432 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.79% 0.7313 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.34% 1.44307 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.45% 0.85406 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -2.08% 592.456 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.10% 478.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.80% 1.3671 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
WTI -3.87% 77.306 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HOT NEWS