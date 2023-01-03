ICE Review: Canola Up to Start 2023

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger the first trading day of 2023, although settled off its session highs.

Chart-based buying was a feature, according to participants.

Gains in Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures provided some spillover support for the canola market, with a softer tone in the Canadian dollar also underpinning the market.

However, losses in Chicago soybeans and soyoil did put some pressure on values. Volumes were on the light side as participants slowly return to the market after the holidays.

About 18,931 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 14,017 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,636 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Mar 871.60 up 5.80 May 867.70 up 5.10 Jul 866.10 up 4.50 Nov 835.40 up 5.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 5.00 over to 2.20 over 2,247 Mar/Jul 7.50 over to 4.40 over 77 May/Jul 3.60 over to 1.00 over 2,215 Jul/Nov 33.70 over to 30.00 over 266 Nov/Jan 1.50 under to 2.50 under 13

