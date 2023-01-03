ICE Review: Canola Up to Start 2023

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger the first trading day of 2023, although settled off its session highs.
Chart-based buying was a feature, according to participants.
Gains in Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures provided some spillover support for the canola market, with a softer tone in the Canadian dollar also underpinning the market.
However, losses in Chicago soybeans and soyoil did put some pressure on values. Volumes were on the light side as participants slowly return to the market after the holidays.
About 18,931 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 14,017 contracts changed hands.
Spreading accounted for 9,636 of the contracts traded.
Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.
Price Change
Canola
Mar 871.60 up 5.80
May 867.70 up 5.10
Jul 866.10 up 4.50
Nov 835.40 up 5.60
Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:
Months Prices Volume
Mar/May 5.00 over to 2.20 over 2,247
Mar/Jul 7.50 over to 4.40 over 77
May/Jul 3.60 over to 1.00 over 2,215
Jul/Nov 33.70 over to 30.00 over 266
Nov/Jan 1.50 under to 2.50 under 13
Source: Commodity News Service Canada
Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-03-23 1558ET