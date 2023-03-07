WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were lower on Tuesday pulled down by losses in comparable oils.

Comments made by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell triggered sharp declines in global crude oil prices. In turn, that put pressure on the vegetable oils.

The Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were down significantly on the day. While canola crush margins remain very strong, as they have become relatively steady over the last couple of days.

With a surge in the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar was taking a tumble at mid-afternoon Tuesday. The loonie dropped to 72.69 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 73.45.

There were 19,651 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 16,852 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,602 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

May 812.90 dn 8.90 Jul 808.30 dn 8.50 Nov 781.70 dn 9.80 Jan 786.50 dn 9.70

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 22.40 over 6 May/Jul 5.90 over to 4.30 over 2,714 May/Nov 31.90 over to 30.50 over 44 Jul/Nov 27.20 over to 24.80 over 974 Nov/Jan 4.70 under to 4.90 under 61 Nov/Nov 36.30 over 1 Jan/Mar 3.90 under 1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1540ET