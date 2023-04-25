WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was lower on Tuesday following a sharp decline in crude oil.

Crude oil fell by nearly $2 per barrel on Tuesday due to weakened demand. In turn, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were also down with the latter resuming trading after a holiday.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar lost more than one-half of a United States cent compared to Monday's close, giving canola prices some support.

Statistics Canada will release its first survey-based seeding intentions report for 2023-24 on Wednesday morning, with the trade anticipating Canadian canola acres to increase to 22 million from 21.4 million the previous year.

About 27,144 canola contracts were traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 26,836 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 17,228 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
Canola 
        Price       Change 
May     764.80      dn 3.00 
Jul     726.40      dn 1.30 
Nov     695.00      dn 2.40 
Jan     699.90      dn 2.30

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months             Prices                 Volume 
 May/Jul    46.70 over to 35.40 over        3,532 
 May/Nov    78.90 over to 70.60 over           11 
 Jul/Nov    32.70 over to 30.30 over        4,384 
 Jul/Jan    27.50 over to 25.90 over           17 
 Nov/Jan    4.50 under to 4.90 under          465 
 Nov/Mar    8.80 under                          5 
 Jan/Mar    3.60 under to 4.30 under          200

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1531ET