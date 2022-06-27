Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review : Double-digit Recovery for Canola

06/27/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) are stronger on Monday adding to Friday's turnaround.

Support was derived from gains in the Chicago soy complex, but losses in European rapeseed and the overnight session in Malaysian palm oil tempered further increases. Modest upticks in crude oil prices lent support to the vegetable oil market.

A lack of major weather concerns applied some pressure on canola. The Prairies are forecast to receive moderate temperatures from much of this week.

The United States Department of Agriculture is scheduled to issue its planted acres and quarter stocks reports on Thursday. The markets will be jockeying for position ahead of the reports.

The canola market will be positioning as well prior to next week's acreage report from Statistics Canada.

The Canadian dollar was higher with the loonie at 77.67 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 77.32.

There were 23,134 contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 42,825 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,902 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price    Change

Canola 

   Jul       901.10    up 18.60 
   Nov       889.40    up 19.20 
   Jan       895.60    up 19.40 
   Mar       902.00    up 20.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices                Volume 
   Jul/Nov       19.00 over to 5.00 over       1,719 
   Jul/Jan       3.00 over to 0.40 under           4 
   Nov/Jan       5.80 under to 6.70 under      2,942 
   Nov/Mar       11.90 under to 12.60 under      153 
   Nov/May       16.80 under to 18.10 under       16 
   Jan/Mar       5.50 under to 7.00 under        640 
   Jan/Jul       4.20 over                         3 
   Mar/May       4.40 under to 5.80 under        386 
   Mar/Jul       1.50 over                         4 
   May/Jul       17.40 over to 6.40 over          55 
   Jul/Nov       72.90 over to 42.10 over         29

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1530ET

HOT NEWS