ICE Review : Double-digit Recovery for Canola

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) are stronger on Monday adding to Friday's turnaround.

Support was derived from gains in the Chicago soy complex, but losses in European rapeseed and the overnight session in Malaysian palm oil tempered further increases. Modest upticks in crude oil prices lent support to the vegetable oil market.

A lack of major weather concerns applied some pressure on canola. The Prairies are forecast to receive moderate temperatures from much of this week.

The United States Department of Agriculture is scheduled to issue its planted acres and quarter stocks reports on Thursday. The markets will be jockeying for position ahead of the reports.

The canola market will be positioning as well prior to next week's acreage report from Statistics Canada.

The Canadian dollar was higher with the loonie at 77.67 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 77.32.

There were 23,134 contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 42,825 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,902 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jul 901.10 up 18.60 Nov 889.40 up 19.20 Jan 895.60 up 19.40 Mar 902.00 up 20.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 19.00 over to 5.00 over 1,719 Jul/Jan 3.00 over to 0.40 under 4 Nov/Jan 5.80 under to 6.70 under 2,942 Nov/Mar 11.90 under to 12.60 under 153 Nov/May 16.80 under to 18.10 under 16 Jan/Mar 5.50 under to 7.00 under 640 Jan/Jul 4.20 over 3 Mar/May 4.40 under to 5.80 under 386 Mar/Jul 1.50 over 4 May/Jul 17.40 over to 6.40 over 55 Jul/Nov 72.90 over to 42.10 over 29

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

