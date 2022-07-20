ICE Review: Good Prairie Weather Weighs on Canola

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Wednesday, seeing a continuation of Tuesday's slide.

Relatively favorable Prairie crop conditions weighed on values, with the lack of significant production concerns said to be keeping end users on the sidelines or only buying on a scale- down basis.

Manitoba's canola crop was rated 60 percent good-to- excellent in the latest report from the provincial government, with 50 to 60 percent of the crop in the blooming stage of development.

Losses in outside markets, including Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed, put some additional spillover pressure on canola. However, Malaysian palm oil held steady.

About 19,712 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 13,019 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 8,920 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 817.20 dn 21.80 Jan 825.50 dn 21.00 Mar 832.90 dn 20.60 May 838.10 dn 20.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume

represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 7.30 under to 8.50 under 3,004 Nov/May 18.90 under 1 Nov/Nov 20.80 over to 18.10 over 40 Jan/Mar 6.70 under to 7.50 under 835 Mar/May 4.70 under to 6.00 under 360 May/Jul 3.00 under to 4.00 under 179 Jul/Nov 50.80 over to 40.60 over 41

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1513ET