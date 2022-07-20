Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review: Good Prairie Weather Weighs on Canola

07/20/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Wednesday, seeing a continuation of Tuesday's slide.

Relatively favorable Prairie crop conditions weighed on values, with the lack of significant production concerns said to be keeping end users on the sidelines or only buying on a scale- down basis.

Manitoba's canola crop was rated 60 percent good-to- excellent in the latest report from the provincial government, with 50 to 60 percent of the crop in the blooming stage of development.

Losses in outside markets, including Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed, put some additional spillover pressure on canola. However, Malaysian palm oil held steady.

About 19,712 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 13,019 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 8,920 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price      Change

Canola 

   Nov       817.20    dn 21.80 
   Jan       825.50    dn 21.00 
   Mar       832.90    dn 20.60 
   May       838.10    dn 20.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume

represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices             Volume 
   Nov/Jan       7.30 under to 8.50 under    3,004 
   Nov/May       18.90 under                     1 
   Nov/Nov       20.80 over to 18.10 over       40 
   Jan/Mar       6.70 under to 7.50 under      835 
   Mar/May       4.70 under to 6.00 under      360 
   May/Jul       3.00 under to 4.00 under      179 
   Jul/Nov       50.80 over to 40.60 over       41

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1513ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 888 End-of-day quote.-18.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 106.93 Delayed Quote.35.64%
WTI -0.26% 100.022 Delayed Quote.35.42%
