  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Review: In the End Canola Slips Back

12/28/2022 | 03:30pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures turned lower in the last hour of trading on Wednesday.

Pressure from weaker comparable oils erased the Canadian oilseed's earlier gains.

While there was support from strong upticks in Chicago soybeans and soymeal, losses in soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil proved to be too much for canola. Also, declines in global crude oil prices weighed on vegetable oils.

Nevertheless, one analyst said it's possible that the nearby March canola contract could make a run at C$900 per tonne in the near future, especially with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in China and strong exports out of Vancouver.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher at mid-afternoon Wednesday, with the loonie at 73.58 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 73.51.

There were 24,246 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Friday when 11,665 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,654 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price     Change

Canola 

   Jan       859.00    dn 8.50 
   Mar       864.00    dn 0.70 
   May       861.50    dn 0.50 
   Jul       859.60    dn 1.00

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                   Volume 
   Jan/Mar       1.20 over to 6.50 under       1,363 
   Jan/Jul       6.50 over to 2.70 under         251 
   Mar/May       4.00 over to 1.50 over        2,525 
   Mar/Jul       7.00 over to 3.00 over           90 
   Mar/Nov       39.00 over to 36.50 over        115 
   May/Jul       4.90 over to 1.40 under         955 
   Jul/Nov       33.80 over to 32.20 over        489 
   Nov/Jan       0.80 under to 2.80 under         39

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1529ET

