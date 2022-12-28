ICE Review: In the End Canola Slips Back

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures turned lower in the last hour of trading on Wednesday.

Pressure from weaker comparable oils erased the Canadian oilseed's earlier gains.

While there was support from strong upticks in Chicago soybeans and soymeal, losses in soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil proved to be too much for canola. Also, declines in global crude oil prices weighed on vegetable oils.

Nevertheless, one analyst said it's possible that the nearby March canola contract could make a run at C$900 per tonne in the near future, especially with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in China and strong exports out of Vancouver.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher at mid-afternoon Wednesday, with the loonie at 73.58 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 73.51.

There were 24,246 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Friday when 11,665 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,654 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jan 859.00 dn 8.50 Mar 864.00 dn 0.70 May 861.50 dn 0.50 Jul 859.60 dn 1.00

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 1.20 over to 6.50 under 1,363 Jan/Jul 6.50 over to 2.70 under 251 Mar/May 4.00 over to 1.50 over 2,525 Mar/Jul 7.00 over to 3.00 over 90 Mar/Nov 39.00 over to 36.50 over 115 May/Jul 4.90 over to 1.40 under 955 Jul/Nov 33.80 over to 32.20 over 489 Nov/Jan 0.80 under to 2.80 under 39

