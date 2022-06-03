ICE Review : July Tumbles as New Crop Attempts Recovery

WINNIPEG--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange pulled back Friday, as the rolling out of the old-crop July contract continued. The new-crop positions were still down, but finished well off of their lows.

Seeding progress made good gains this week, including throughout much of the soaked eastern Prairies. While the speed of planting is much further along on the western Prairies, crops are becoming in need of sufficient rainfall.

The weather outlook for Western Canada over the coming week has very little rain and daytime temperatures peaking at normal levels. Alberta reported that spring planting of all crops reached 95% complete province-wide.

Canola exports for the week ended May 29 were a mere 900 metric tons, compared to 33,300 metric tons the previous week. Producer deliveries rose 9.2% to 117,400 metric tons and domestic usage was up 23.5% at 186,800 metric tons.

The Canadian dollar was up a pinch at mid-afternoon, with the loonie nudging up to 79.45 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of 79.38.

There were 23,708 contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday, when 22,003 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 10,524 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Jul 1,108.80 dn 33.10 Nov 1,039.30 dn 2.10 Jan 1,043.90 dn 1.90 Mar 1,042.60 dn 4.60

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 105.00 over to 66.00 over 3,601 Jul/Jan 94.50 over to 71.20 over 2 Nov/Jan 3.50 under to 4.70 under 1,102 Nov/Mar 2.00 under to 4.70 under 67 Nov/Nov 130.10 over 6 Jan/Mar 2.30 over to 1.20 under 230 Mar/May 6.90 over to 1.70 over 253 May/Jul 11.10 over 1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1545ET