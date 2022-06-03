Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : July Tumbles as New Crop Attempts Recovery

06/03/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange pulled back Friday, as the rolling out of the old-crop July contract continued. The new-crop positions were still down, but finished well off of their lows.

Seeding progress made good gains this week, including throughout much of the soaked eastern Prairies. While the speed of planting is much further along on the western Prairies, crops are becoming in need of sufficient rainfall.

The weather outlook for Western Canada over the coming week has very little rain and daytime temperatures peaking at normal levels. Alberta reported that spring planting of all crops reached 95% complete province-wide.

Canola exports for the week ended May 29 were a mere 900 metric tons, compared to 33,300 metric tons the previous week. Producer deliveries rose 9.2% to 117,400 metric tons and domestic usage was up 23.5% at 186,800 metric tons.

The Canadian dollar was up a pinch at mid-afternoon, with the loonie nudging up to 79.45 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of 79.38.

There were 23,708 contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday, when 22,003 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 10,524 contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
                 Price     Change 
  Canola   Jul  1,108.80  dn 33.10 
           Nov  1,039.30  dn  2.10 
           Jan  1,043.90  dn  1.90 
           Mar  1,042.60  dn  4.60

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months            Prices              Volume 
 
  Jul/Nov  105.00 over  to 66.00 over    3,601 
  Jul/Jan   94.50 over  to 71.20 over        2 
  Nov/Jan    3.50 under to  4.70 under   1,102 
  Nov/Mar    2.00 under to  4.70 under      67 
  Nov/Nov  130.10 over                       6 
  Jan/Mar    2.30 over to   1.20 under     230 
  Mar/May    6.90 over to   1.70 over      253 
  May/Jul   11.10 over                       1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1545ET

Latest news "Commodities"
04:09pSoybeans Turn Lower on Weak Export Sales - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:51pU.S. EPA sets 2020-2022 biofuel blending mandates, denies refiners waivers
RE
03:46pICE REVIEW : July Tumbles as New Crop Attempts Recovery
DJ
03:19pC$ dips but posts 3rd weekly gain on soaring oil prices
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.60% This Week to Settle at $119.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 8.70% This Week to Settle at $4.2522 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 9.60% This Week to Settle at $4.2803 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.30% This Week to Settle at $118.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pU.N. aid chief had 'frank, constructive' talks in Moscow on Ukraine grain exports
RE
02:59pGlobal stock markets fall, U.S. yields rise after strong employment data
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St ends down with strong jobs data keeping the pressure on for rat..
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows
5Exclusive - Tesla's Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut ..

HOT NEWS