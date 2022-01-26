Log in
ICE Review: Last Minute Support Comes Forth

01/26/2022 | 03:40pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures closed higher on Wednesday, although there were slight losses in some of the very sparsely-traded new crop contracts.

For most of the session, the declines were in the old crop months, as the trade focuses more and more on the new crop positions. However, towards the end things switched around.

There was spillover from strong gains in the Chicago soy complex, plus more moderate increases in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Edible oils received support from another day of upswings in global crude oil prices.

After a round of gains the Canadian dollar turned lower at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 79.01 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 79.18.

There were 26,107 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 29,702 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 20,022 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price     Change

Canola 

   Mar       997.50    up 2.30 
   May       991.80    up 4.20 
   Jul       973.20    up 4.80 
   Nov       835.00    up 1.00

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices            Volume 
   Mar/May    8.90 over to 4.60 over       7,341 
   Mar/Jul    26.90 over to 20.80 over       353 
   Mar/Nov    161.80 over to 156.20 over      11 
   May/Jul    20.90 over to 15.50 over     1,375 
   Jul/Nov    140.60 over to 130.50 over     927 
   Nov/Jan    2.60 over                        1 
   Jan/Mar    4.60 over                        2 
   Mar/May    21.40 over                       1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-22 1540ET

