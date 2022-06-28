Log in
News: Latest News
ICE Review : New Crop Makes Small Increase

06/28/2022 | 03:34pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) witnessed slight gains in the new crop contracts on Tuesday, after pushing higher earlier in the session.

At times there was some convergence between the old July and new crop November contracts as the markets attempted to shed the rest of its inversion.

Global crude oil prices advanced, which aided the vegetable oil market. Increases in the Chicago soy complex as well as European rapeseed spilled over into canola. Small losses in the latest Malaysian palm oil prices tempered further increases.

The Prairie weather also weighed on canola values, due to the lack of any major concerns. Rain was forecast for parts of the western half of the region.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher with the loonie at 77.69 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 77.60.

There were 22,636 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 23,134 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 14,086 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price    Change

Canola 

   Jul       896.30    dn 4.80 
   Nov       890.60    up 1.20 
   Jan       897.30    up 1.70 
   Mar       904.30    up 2.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices              Volume 
   Jul/Nov    24.50 over to 12.30 under       1,612 
   Jul/Jan    0.90 over to 11.40 under            3 
   Nov/Jan    6.00 under to 6.80 under        2,620 
   Nov/Mar    12.10 under to 13.40 under         28 
   Nov/May    17.10 under                         5 
   Nov/Jul    21.50 under to 22.70 under         95 
   Jan/Mar    5.30 under to 7.00 under        1,359 
   Jan/Jul    2.10 over to 6.60 under             9 
   Mar/May    4.00 under to 6.50 under          755 
   Mar/Nov    50.00 over                         11 
   May/Jul    13.00 over to 3.70 under          315 
   Jul/Nov    70.40 over to 56.30 over          231

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1533ET

HOT NEWS