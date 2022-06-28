ICE Review : New Crop Makes Small Increase

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) witnessed slight gains in the new crop contracts on Tuesday, after pushing higher earlier in the session.

At times there was some convergence between the old July and new crop November contracts as the markets attempted to shed the rest of its inversion.

Global crude oil prices advanced, which aided the vegetable oil market. Increases in the Chicago soy complex as well as European rapeseed spilled over into canola. Small losses in the latest Malaysian palm oil prices tempered further increases.

The Prairie weather also weighed on canola values, due to the lack of any major concerns. Rain was forecast for parts of the western half of the region.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher with the loonie at 77.69 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 77.60.

There were 22,636 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 23,134 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 14,086 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jul 896.30 dn 4.80 Nov 890.60 up 1.20 Jan 897.30 up 1.70 Mar 904.30 up 2.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 24.50 over to 12.30 under 1,612 Jul/Jan 0.90 over to 11.40 under 3 Nov/Jan 6.00 under to 6.80 under 2,620 Nov/Mar 12.10 under to 13.40 under 28 Nov/May 17.10 under 5 Nov/Jul 21.50 under to 22.70 under 95 Jan/Mar 5.30 under to 7.00 under 1,359 Jan/Jul 2.10 over to 6.60 under 9 Mar/May 4.00 under to 6.50 under 755 Mar/Nov 50.00 over 11 May/Jul 13.00 over to 3.70 under 315 Jul/Nov 70.40 over to 56.30 over 231

