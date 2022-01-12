Log in
ICE Review: Old Crop Remains Lower

01/12/2022 | 03:35pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures dropped back in the old crop months on Wednesday, while new crop November had a modest increase.

A sharp drop in European rapeseed combined with profit-taking weighed on canola values. Meanwhile gains in Malaysian palm oil and a positive turnaround in the Chicago soy complex provided support. Increases in global crude oil prices lent support to edible oils.

An analyst commented the short, medium and long term trends in canola remained pointing upward.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was stronger and putting pressure on canola. The loonie jumped to 79.98 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 79.33.

There were 23,686 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 15,017 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 13,504 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
               Price       Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,014.70    dn 13.40 
   May         991.80    dn 7.80 
   Jul         951.00    dn 0.30 
   Nov         800.00    up 7.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices             Volume 
   Mar/May       29.00 over to 21.30 over    2,935 
   Mar/Jul       77.20 over to 61.90 over       69 
   Mar/Nov       235.50 over to 219.00 over     69 
   May/Jul       49.90 over to 40.30 over    2,473 
   May/Nov       209.00 over to 190.80 over    248 
   Jul/Nov       159.90 over to 147.90 over    958

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1535ET

