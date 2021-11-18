Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Old Crop Up, New Crop Down

11/18/2021 | 03:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mixed on Thursday, with the gains confined to the old crop months.

Support came from gains in Malaysian palm oil and the front months of European rapeseed. Pressure was derived from losses in the Chicago soy complex and rapeseed's more deferred positions.

Concerns over the severed rail links to the Port of Vancouver threw some caution into the markets. However, a trader noted that Canada's grains exports are generally lower so far this marketing year and the impact hasn't been as notable.

Tight supplies, price rationing and uncertainty over this year's Prairie harvest continued to underpin canola values. There were thoughts that canola was becoming too expensive in relation to other edible oils.

At mid-afternoon the Canadian dollar was relatively steady, with the loonie at 79.35 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 79.40.

There were 20,655 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 55,608 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,774 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
                                  Price           Change 
 
   Canola                   Jan   1,014.10   up 10.40 
                            Mar     991.40    up 6.70 
                            May     960.00    up 4.20 
                            Jul     922.10    up 1.40

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months          Prices                      Volume 
 
   Jan/Mar         23.80 over to 16.60 over    3,956 
   Jan/May         55.10 over to 46.30 over      288 
   Jan/Jul         92.00 over to 87.90 over      223 
   Jan/Nov        177.70 over to 176.80 over       3 
   Mar/May         33.40 over to 28.10 over    1,801 
   Mar/Jul         70.00 over to 69.60 over        6 
   Mar/Nov        156.40 over to 151.10 over      17 
   May/Jul         40.20 over to 35.30 over      671 
   May/Nov        125.40 over to 124.20 over      78 
   Jul/Nov         88.00 over to 81.50 over      268 
   Nov/Jan          0.30 over to 2.00 under       76

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-21 1550ET

Latest news "Commodities"
04:01pU.S. wheat, corn, soybean futures ease as traders take profits
RE
03:50pICE REVIEW : Old Crop Up, New Crop Down
DJ
03:47pSoybeans Drop on Demand Letdown -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:40pSt. Croix Energy wins auction of Limetree Bay refinery, eyes restart
RE
03:35pCanadian indigenous protesters say police making arrests at site of disputed pipeline
RE
03:22pSt. Croix Energy wins auction of Limetree Bay refinery, eyes restart
RE
03:22pSt. croix energy lllp wins auction of limetree bay refining assets - company
RE
03:17pU.S., China, others take aim at OPEC with potential reserves release
RE
03:14pVenezuelan petrochemicals arrive in U.S. despite Washington trade curbs
RE
03:14pVenezuela's petrochemicals, oil byproducts exports on track to double by year-end - sources and pdvsa, pequiven data
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba warns of slowest revenue growth since debut
2DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
3Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
4Treasury yields ease; Turkey's lira plunges
5Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on metaverse hopes

HOT NEWS