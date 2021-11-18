ICE Review : Old Crop Up, New Crop Down

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mixed on Thursday, with the gains confined to the old crop months.

Support came from gains in Malaysian palm oil and the front months of European rapeseed. Pressure was derived from losses in the Chicago soy complex and rapeseed's more deferred positions.

Concerns over the severed rail links to the Port of Vancouver threw some caution into the markets. However, a trader noted that Canada's grains exports are generally lower so far this marketing year and the impact hasn't been as notable.

Tight supplies, price rationing and uncertainty over this year's Prairie harvest continued to underpin canola values. There were thoughts that canola was becoming too expensive in relation to other edible oils.

At mid-afternoon the Canadian dollar was relatively steady, with the loonie at 79.35 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 79.40.

There were 20,655 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 55,608 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,774 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Jan 1,014.10 up 10.40 Mar 991.40 up 6.70 May 960.00 up 4.20 Jul 922.10 up 1.40

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 23.80 over to 16.60 over 3,956 Jan/May 55.10 over to 46.30 over 288 Jan/Jul 92.00 over to 87.90 over 223 Jan/Nov 177.70 over to 176.80 over 3 Mar/May 33.40 over to 28.10 over 1,801 Mar/Jul 70.00 over to 69.60 over 6 Mar/Nov 156.40 over to 151.10 over 17 May/Jul 40.20 over to 35.30 over 671 May/Nov 125.40 over to 124.20 over 78 Jul/Nov 88.00 over to 81.50 over 268 Nov/Jan 0.30 over to 2.00 under 76

