WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures started the new week the same way it ended the previous one, with gains as the funds continued to scamper out of their near record short positions.

Additional support came from good gains in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. A surge in global crude oil prices spilled over into the vegetable oils.

Statistics Canada (StatCan) reported the February crush included 812,001 tonnes of canola, up 29.1 percent from February 2022.

The federal agency also reported canola deliveries in February were 1.49 million tonnes, jumping 46.1 percent from a year ago.

Canola crush margins were again on the rise, further underpinning values.

The Canadian dollar was stronger at mid-afternoon Monday with the loonie at 73.25 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 72.66.

There were 38,537 contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 41,203 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 22,110 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Canola May 753.20 up 9.80 Jul 742.10 up 14.70 Nov 716.50 up 12.40 Jan 719.80 up 11.90

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 17.00 over to 10.70 over 7,166 May/Nov 45.30 over to 39.10 over 36 Jul/Nov 29.00 over to 23.60 over 3,701 Jul/Jan 23.40 over 3 Nov/Jan 3.20 under to 3.90 under 145 Nov/Jul 1.70 over to 1.90 under 2 Jan/Mar 3.50 under 1 Jul/Nov 53.00 over 1

