ICE Review : Small Gains for Canola

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) finished higher on Wednesday, but came away from larger increases.

An analyst said that's due in part to positioning ahead of tomorrow's reports on planted acres and quarterly stocks from the United States Department of Agriculture, as well as the Statistics Canada estimates on planted acres on Tuesday.

Global crude oil prices gave up their earlier gains, and were now moderately lower, which weighed on vegetable oils. That led to small declines in Malaysian palm oil in its off session, but there were still upticks in the Chicago soy complex and European rapeseed.

The Canadian dollar was lower with the loonie at 77.57 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 77.74.

There were 18,400 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 22,636 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,908 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jul 899.10 up 2.80 Nov 892.10 up 1.50 Jan 899.30 up 2.00 Mar 905.80 up 1.50

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 13.90 over to 5.00 over 186 Nov/Jan 6.00 under to 7.50 under 2,506 Nov/Mar 12.10 under to 13.60 under 490 Nov/May 17.00 under to 18.90 under 33 Nov/Jul 22.90 under to 24.40 under 69 Jan/Mar 5.70 under to 6.90 under 1,478 Jan/Jul 15.20 under 1 Mar/May 4.60 under to 6.50 under 667 Mar/Jul 5.90 under to 10.00 under 7 May/Jul 1.40 over to 4.80 under 462 Jul/Nov 67.20 over to 45.50 over 55

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1535ET