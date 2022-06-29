Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review : Small Gains for Canola

06/29/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) finished higher on Wednesday, but came away from larger increases.

An analyst said that's due in part to positioning ahead of tomorrow's reports on planted acres and quarterly stocks from the United States Department of Agriculture, as well as the Statistics Canada estimates on planted acres on Tuesday.

Global crude oil prices gave up their earlier gains, and were now moderately lower, which weighed on vegetable oils. That led to small declines in Malaysian palm oil in its off session, but there were still upticks in the Chicago soy complex and European rapeseed.

The Canadian dollar was lower with the loonie at 77.57 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 77.74.

There were 18,400 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 22,636 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,908 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price        Change

Canola 

   Jul       899.10       up 2.80 
   Nov       892.10       up 1.50 
   Jan       899.30       up 2.00 
   Mar       905.80       up 1.50

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                 Prices                 Volume 
   Jul/Nov       13.90 over to 5.00 over          186 
   Nov/Jan       6.00 under to 7.50 under       2,506 
   Nov/Mar       12.10 under to 13.60 under       490 
   Nov/May       17.00 under to 18.90 under        33 
   Nov/Jul       22.90 under to 24.40 under        69 
   Jan/Mar       5.70 under to 6.90 under       1,478 
   Jan/Jul       15.20 under                        1 
   Mar/May       4.60 under to 6.50 under         667 
   Mar/Jul       5.90 under to 10.00 under          7 
   May/Jul       1.40 over to 4.80 under          462 
   Jul/Nov       67.20 over to 45.50 over          55

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1535ET

