ICE signs MoU with Chevron, Trafigura and Occidental to use Murban for U.S crude sales to Asia
11/10/2020 | 04:28am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - The International Exchange signed memorandums of understanding with Chevron, Trafigura and Occidental Petroleum to use the new Murban oil futures as a price point for U.S. crude sales to Asia, the president of ICE Futures Europe said.
ICE said last month it plans to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) and trading in Murban futures contracts late in the first quarter of 2021.
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)