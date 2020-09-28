Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICMA-RC Adds Two Senior Fund Managers to its Investments Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC has expanded its investment team with the addition of Aimei Zhong, a highly respected industry veteran and Yang Liu, a proven leader in the equities space.

Aimei Zhong joins ICMA-RC as Managing Vice President, Equity & Risk, and will lead a team that oversees actively and passively managed equity funds. Ms. Zhong brings more than 20 years of investment experience to ICMA-RC. Prior to joining the firm in August 2020, she was a Director and Global Head of Equity Investment Manager Research for Citi Investment Management’s Private Bank. Previously, Ms. Zhong held a leadership position at Voya Investment Management, where she was responsible for manager research and selection.

Yang Liu has joined ICMA-RC’s investment’s team as Director, Senior Fund Manager, Asset Allocation. In conjunction with the asset management team, he will help manage approximately $10 billion in target date/target risk funds. Mr. Liu will play an integral role in determining the capital market assumptions and setting the asset allocation for the funds in the series. He joined the firm in August 2020 from J.P. Morgan Investment Management where he was responsible for managing hybrid quantitative/fundamental equity portfolios and conducting quantitative equity research for the firm’s Structured Equity group.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Aimei and Yang to ICMA-RC, as each offers a broad range of capabilities that will add great value to the organization and continue our momentum as we enhance our investment management,” said Wayne Wicker, Senior Vice President & Chief Investment Officer of ICMA-RC. “We are truly fortunate to add such outstanding talent to an already highly experienced team of investment professionals.”

 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a nonprofit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work towards achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
apritchet@icmarc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:15pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines pilots avert layoffs, other workers hope for bailout
RE
02:15pGoogle to enforce Play store tax on the 3% of apps not paying
RE
02:14pPersonal Income Seen Down 2.5% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:14pCollege for Creative Studies Appoints Olga Stella as Inaugural Vice President for Strategy and Communications
GL
02:12pGIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED : tronics Names Thomas E. Vickers to Board of Directors
AQ
02:12pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : U.S. Life/Health Credit Rating Upgrades Outnumber Downgrades in First-Half 2020
BU
02:12pGiga-tronics Names Thomas E. Vickers to Board of Directors
GL
02:11pAMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pUMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pGENERAL MOTORS : to Invest $71 Million in 2 Ohio Factories
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group