ICMA-RC Announces New Brand Name to Reflect Expanded Vision

03/18/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Washington, D.C., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is becoming MissionSquare Retirement, a new name and brand that reinforces the company’s history, deep expertise, and community focus; and solidifies its vision for the future.

From its beginning almost 50 years ago, the mission of ICMA-RC has been to help those who serve their communities build retirement security. Though its mission has never changed, the company has grown and evolved. Over the years, it has expanded to support the retirement planning needs of all employees who dedicate their lives to serving their communities, including state and local government employees as well as teachers and school administrators, health care workers, and not-for-profit employees.

Over the last year, ICMA-RC explored creating a new identity that both honors the company’s history and reflects its vision for the future — to become the most trusted retirement plan provider for those serving their communities. Extensive client and industry research identified an opportunity to increase brand recognition that represents the growing diversity of ICMA-RC clients while amplifying the commitment to public sector employees.

MissionSquare Retirement evolves our focus on the mission — to serve those who serve their communities. The new name and brand reflect the company’s values as we continue to advance our services to help community-focused employees thrive in retirement. With the change, it will remain the same non-stock, non-profit, mission-based company focused on delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and advice.

“I am very pleased to announce an important milestone in our corporation today as we become MissionSquare Retirement,” said ICMA-RC CEO and President Lynne Ford. “We crafted our new name and brand to capture the essence of who we have always been as a company and it represents the growing diversity of our clients while also amplifying what makes us unique — our commitment to serving those who serve communities. We look forward to offering expanded and leading services, technologies, and experiences to more participants as MissionSquare Retirement.”

The transition to MissionSquare Retirement has started with updates in the coming months.

 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a not-for-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $68 billion in assets under management and administration (as of December 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities achieve their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM, or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
apritchet@icmarc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
