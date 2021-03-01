Log in
ICMA-RC Rounds Out Its Consultant Relations Team with the Addition of Accomplished Professionals

03/01/2021 | 10:13am EST
Washington, D.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As ICMA-RC’s presence continues to grow in new and existing markets, the company announced the expansion of its consultant relations team with three key hires. Marcel Carter and Jesse Coleman recently joined from TIAA and AIG Retirement Services, respectively, while Ken Wedemeyer transitioned from his previous role within ICMA-RC as National Vice President of Relationship Management.

Marcel Carter joins ICMA-RC as Vice President of Consultant Relations. Mr. Carter has more than 30 years’ retirement planning and 10 years’ portfolio project management experience. He joins the company from TIAA, where he most recently served as Director of Consultant Relations.                                                  

Jesse Coleman is an accomplished industry leader with more than 24 years of demonstrated experience in the retirement benefit industry functioning in the corporate, TPA, banking, and financial services environments. Mr. Coleman joined ICMA-RC as Vice President of Consultant Relations in December 2020. Previously, he held the same title at AIG Retirement Services.

Ken Wedemeyer has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including over 13 years with ICMA-RC. Currently serving as a member of the ICMA-RC national consultant relations team as Vice President, he is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with public sector defined contribution industry consultants.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Marcel, Jesse, and Ken – three multi-year veterans with an extraordinarily deep understanding of this industry. They offer a unique expertise in 403(b) markets, investments, and the government marketplace, respectively – all of which are markets we currently serve,” said Rick Donley, Managing Vice President, Consultant Relations for ICMA-RC. “After joining the company in 2019, I really wanted to build a special team that is well-positioned to help grow our relationship with industry consultants. Now that I have a fully staffed team of talented professionals, I am looking forward to making a bigger impact in the markets we serve.” 

“As a not-for-profit company, we are solely focused on our clients and their well-being. Our purpose-driven strategy allows us to deliver retirement planning, investment services, and guidance to the amazing employees in the government, health care, education and non-for-profit industries that will help them retire in the manner of their choosing,” said Orlando Cruz, Senior Vice President at ICMA-RC. “Partnering with consultants who share this same dedication and commitment is very important to us. I am confident that Rick and his well-respected and experienced team, we will continue to expand on our singular mission of serving those who serve their communities.” 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a not-for-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $68 billion in assets under management and administration (as of December 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities achieve their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM, or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.


