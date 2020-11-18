ICON Information Consultants Acquires Vendorpass From Adecco Group North America

Effective November 2, 2020, ICON Information Consultants, LP, a workforce management company based in Houston, Texas (“ICON”), acquired Vendorpass, Inc. (“Vendorpass”). The acquisition will grow ICON and its subsidiaries’ total contingent labor spend under management approximately 60% and place it as one of the largest providers of employer of record and independent contractor compliance services for enterprise companies in the United States.

Pamela O’Rourke, Founder & Chief Executive Officer for ICON Information Consultants, stated: “This acquisition gives us the opportunity to deliver our core services at greater scale. Vendorpass has built a strong brand and will continue to operate under its name. It has a wide client base that will benefit from the combined infrastructure of the two entities.”

Vendorpass, which has been in business since 2007, has been a stalwart provider of employer of record and independent contractor compliance services to enterprise companies. “We believe with the complexity of the labor market today, the shared experience and knowledge will mutually benefit our respective clients. Vendorpass in combination with ICON and Genesys Talent, our direct sourcing technology company, positions the ICON group of companies to pave the way to a more innovative alignment of sourcing, recruiting, paying, and managing talent,” added O’Rourke.

Clay Tucker will continue to lead Vendorpass. "Vendorpass is an important niche business that has thrived inside of the Adecco Group. We are pleased to have reached an agreement with ICON and believe they are the ideal acquirer from a cultural and directional perspective. As we look forward, we see strong potential for future growth. We are committed to business continuity through this transition period, and to the continued success of our valued customers, billable associates, and employees," stated Tucker.

ICON consulted with Statesman Business Advisors on this transaction.

About ICON: Always at the forefront of technology, ICON Information Consultants provides workforce management solutions. From payroll and IC management services, to staff augmentation, end-to-end outsourcing, and project management, ICON offers an extensive portfolio of professional and consulting services. For more information, visit www.iconconsultants.com.

