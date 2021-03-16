ICON Medical Network : Acquired by Healthcare Staffing Innovator, Janet Elkin

Longtime healthcare staffing CEO partners with leading locum tenens company

ICON Medical Network (ICON), a national locum tenens provider creating solutions for physician and advanced practice staffing, has been acquired by Janet Elkin. With nearly two decades under her belt in the healthcare industry, Elkin’s knowledge will drive ICON forward with the ability to answer the growing physician staffing demand in markets across the country.

The nearly 50-year-old locum tenens industry of sending physicians to where there is the greatest need, has become even more pertinent today as healthcare providers shift to resuming their full schedules as we approach the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. With COVID-19 case counts down and vaccinations on the rise, people are scheduling their delayed elective procedures, creating a demand for healthcare workers to travel and work where there is a surge. The partnership will fuel rapid, national expansion to further answer the healthcare staffing demands in an ever-changing industry.

With nearly a quarter a decade of experience, Elkin knows the staffing industry – starting as a recruiter and quickly moving into management. Known as an industry rainmaker, Elkin was inducted into the Staffing Analysts Hall of fame in 2016, recognized by HRO Today as a Superstar in 2015 and 2019, as well as being named Staffing Industry Analyst Global Power 50 Women in Staffing in 2020.

“ICON Medical Network has a stellar reputation in the industry due to the out of the box thinking that the team has been driving for over a decade,” said Janet Elkin, CEO of ICON. “Together, we have the network and experience to advance locum tenens in the healthcare industry, while continuing to put people first.”

At ICON Medical Network, Elkin will be in charge of the strategy and direction of the company and will be spearheading the ICON’s national growth plan. Ashley Simpson, prior managing partner of ICON, will remain on board and serve as Chief Development Officer.

“With Janet at the helm of the ICON Medical Network team, we will be able to offer even more to the talented physicians and advanced practice providers across nation as we expand into to the best hospitals and clinics in the country,” said Simpson.

Since the acquisition of ICON, Elkin has made an executive hire to advance the company – Milan Boulette, a recognized leader in the locum tenens industry, now serves as the senior vice president of client services for ICON. Following the immediate hire of Milan, Elkin plans to rapidly expand the company by increasing its workforce at all levels.

“We look forward to implementing new practices into the industry that will be beneficial to both the practitioners and providers, revolutionizing the traditional way of doing business in many ways,” said Elkin.

Frank Williamson of Oaklyn Consulting served as advisor to Elkin and ICON Medical Network was represented by Akash Taneja of Momentum Advisory Partners.

About ICON Medical Network

ICON Medical Network is a locum tenens provider creating national solutions for physician and advanced practice staffing. Founded in 2010, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens assignments at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. For more information about ICON Media Network, visit www.iconmedicalnetwork.com.

