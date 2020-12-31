Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICONLOOP to Develop Blockchain-Based Mobile Driver's License Under Regulatory Sandbox Approval in South Korea

12/31/2020 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA , Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea’s leading enterprise blockchain technology company, ICONLOOP (https://www.iconloop.com/en/), today announced it is developing a blockchain-based mobile drivers license under regulatory sandbox approval in South Korea. South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT granted ICONLOOP permission to test its Decentralized Identity (DID) technology on mobile driver’s licenses with the goal of better preventing forgery and protecting personal data. 

In today’s centralized system, driver’s license information is stored on a single server, leaving it vulnerable to leaks or attacks. ICONLOOP’s pioneering Decentralized Identity technology solves this, allowing people to directly manage their own data by storing authenticated personal information on their mobile devices using the Zzeung app. When a user needs to submit their authenticated data, they can simply select and submit the necessary information.

“ICONLOOP emphasizes the self-sovereignty of personal data. The authentication processes that previously existed offline in the form of physical cards are now online via mobile apps like Zzeung, making it possible for users to manage their own authenticated information,” said Jonghyup Kim, CEO of ICONLOOP. “We are happy to work closely with regulators in South Korea to support efforts to responsibly manage and protect citizens’ personal data through advances in technology.” 

Mobile driver’s licenses are one of many use cases for ICONLOOP’s DID technology, which is already being used by the government of Jeju Island for contact tracing, and by online recruiting company SaraminHR to authenticate job applicants’ credentials. DID technology offers significant advantages to both organizations and end users in maintaining the safety of personal data. 

ICONLOOP’s mobile driver’s licenses are expected to be released in the second half of 2021. Since the adoption of the ICT Regulatory Sandbox, several services have been tested and launched, ranging from ride sharing to healthcare to virtual reality. 

ABOUT ICONLOOP
ICONLOOP (https://www.iconloop.com/) is a leading blockchain technology company in South Korea. The company’s technology is used for real-world applications in banking, healthcare, government, and more. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has approved ICONLOOP’s decentralized identity (DID) authentication service into the ‘Innovative Financial Services and Regulations Sandbox.’ Headquartered in Seoul, the company has approximately 140 employees and raised over $15 million in funding from Korea Growth Investment Corporation (K-Growth), Kiwoom Investment, Danal Holdings, K-Clavis Investment, TS Investment, Korea Asset Investment Securities, and Pathfinder H.


COMPANY CONTACT: info@iconloop.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Transform Group, icon@transformgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aIt Was a Fall Season to Forget for Broadcast TV Networks
DJ
07:15aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:13aNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)
PU
07:11aBROWNS INVESTMENTS : Sri Lankan shares end 2020 near five-year high, post best year since 2014
RE
07:11aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021
PU
07:10aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Ranks #1 in Top 100 Global Digital Health Patents for 2018-2020
PR
07:09aCorporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
BU
07:08aAXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aTech, cross-border activities set to drive Asia M&A next year
RE
07:07aGREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
4UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
5Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ