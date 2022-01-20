ICR Capital Announces Another Record Year

Advises on more than 140 IPOs, SPACs, Converts, Follow-Ons and other transactions valued at over $250 Billion

Sector-focused teams drive leading market share across all industries

Team recently expanded to include world-class Convertible and Equity Derivatives group

ICR Capital, a leading equity capital markets advisory firm and an affiliate of ICR, a global leader in strategic communications, today announced that it advised on more than 140 equity capital markets transactions in 2021, with a total value in excess of $250 billion. Transactions included traditional IPOs, SPACs, follow-on offerings, block trades, equity-linked transactions and equity derivatives.

In its advisory capacity, ICR Capital’s team of equity capital markets professionals provide independent and objective counsel to private and public companies, as well as venture capital firms and financial sponsors across all industry groups, including a dominant market share in consumer, healthcare, and technology sectors.

“ICR Capital’s 2021 results were phenomenal and a direct result of our experience with complex transactions and our deep expertise across 20 plus industries. No other advisor can make that claim,” said Tom Ryan, CEO of ICR. “During 2021 we advised on more than twice the number of transactions than in 2020. This underscores our dominant position in ECM advisory and our clear leadership in numerous sectors.”

The ICR platform brings a differentiated advisory service to the marketplace, combining equity capital markets professionals in industry-focused teams with sector-focused financial communications specialists covering investor relations, strategic public relations, crisis communications and ESG advisory.

“Corporate issuers and sponsors are embracing ICR’s more robust advisory solution, which includes crafting the narrative and correctly positioning the company prior to the transaction execution process,” said Don Duffy, President of ICR. “This can only be done by integrating expert transaction advisory services with investor communications, media strategy, and ESG insights on a single platform. ICR is a category of one in this regard.”

ICR Capital expanded its team over the course of the year to meet the increasing demand for its services and capitalize on the growing market opportunity. Notably, Syed Raj Imteaz joined ICR to head a six-person Convertible & Equity Derivative Advisory Group within ICR Capital.

“Building on the significant momentum in our business in 2021, we are confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional and unparalleled service to our clients across the capital structure in the coming year,” said Steve Parish and Lee Stettner, Co-Heads of ICR Capital.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

About ICR Capital

ICR Capital, member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker-dealer affiliate of ICR, provides transaction advisory services related to IPO execution as well as follow-on and convertible notes offerings, equity and debt capital raises and block trades. The firm provides independent advice on all aspects of the transaction process to help clients make better informed decisions. ICR Capital’s advisory expertise in combination with ICR’s industry leading communications capabilities helps clients achieve their transaction objectives, while establishing a foundation to maximize long-term equity value. Learn more at www.icrcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005659/en/