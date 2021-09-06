Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICS plans carbon levy for shipping decarbonisation

09/06/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has outlined a plan for a global carbon levy to accelerate decarbonisation in the shipping industry.

The ICS has submitted the plan to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) calling for a levy on each tonne of CO2 emitted by ships exceeding 5,000 gross tonnage that trade globally. It has not specified a price for the levy. It proposes that the money generated would be put towards narrowing the price gap between zero-carbon and conventional fuels and improving global bunkering infrastructure to accommodate fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia.

Shipping accounts for roughly 2pc of global carbon emissions and the industry 'is desperate to see zero-carbon ships brought to the water by shipyards by 2030', the ICS said. Its proposed levy should accelerate the transition to a market where zero-emission shipping is viable.

'The World Bank and numerous studies have concluded that the most appropriate global MBM [market-based measure] for reducing carbon emissions from shipping is a levy-based system,' ICS secretary general Guy Platten said.

The European Commission said in June that it will phase in emissions trading for the maritime sector from 2023, with 100pc auctioning of verified emissions as of 2026. But the ICS said its proposed levy, which would be mandatory and global, 'is strongly preferable over any unilateral, regional application of MBMs to international shipping.' This includes the extension of the EU ETS to international shipping, it said, adding that only 7.5pc of global shipping emissions would come under the EU ETS scheme, and this 'piecemeal approach to MBMs' will not succeed in reducing shipping's global emissions.

Earlier this year the shipping industry urged governments to act on talk of a decarbonisation fund, after the IMO adopted mandatory measures to reduce ships' carbon intensity.

By Saleem Rizvi

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pALPHA ASTIKA AKINITA S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - REPLACEMENT AND RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER (available in Greek)
PU
03:31pSCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB : is carrying out another directed new share issue and will receive approximately MSEK 2.5
AQ
03:29pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ' ceo
AQ
03:21pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:18pWyloo Submits Arrangement Agreement to Noront
GL
03:16pBZ FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Kanzhun Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BZ
GL
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.54% to Settle at $72.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pOver 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
RE
02:53pHUGO BOSS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:45pKONGSBERG GRUPPEN : Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program and extra transfer related to employee shareprogram
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
3Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS