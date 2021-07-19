Log in
ICSC : Announces Bold Redefinition of Its Brand With “Innovating Commerce Serving Communities”

07/19/2021 | 10:07am EDT
New branding will advance ICSC’s purpose as the leading advocate for America and Canada’s Consumer Marketplaces

ICSC announced today the launch of its new “Innovating Commerce Serving Communities” brand positioning, reflecting the organization’s role in promoting and elevating the marketplaces and spaces where consumers shop, dine, work, play and gather as foundational and vital ingredients of communities and economies. ICSC’s rebrand initiative highlights how ICSC, its members and the industry have evolved and demonstrates the broad impact they have on commerce, communities, and culture.

From shopping centers, to malls, to mixed use centers, to street level storefronts; the Marketplaces Industry encompasses all that today’s consumers require to live and thrive in their communities. “Innovating Commerce Serving Communities” allows ICSC to fully represent the Marketplaces Industry and deliver the experiences and benefits to support its members in their vital roles as community builders, career developers, job creators and economy drivers.

“In maintaining the acronym ICSC, we honor the 65-year history of our brand, while reinforcing a bold and innovative new voice for the industry,” said Tom McGee, President and CEO of ICSC. “ICSC’s rebrand comes at a time of tremendous advancement for the members, businesses and communities that we serve. We’re thrilled to launch this rebrand to better represent our role, more effectively capture the dynamic impact of our industry, and position ourselves to capture the many opportunities of tomorrow.”

“The “Innovating Commerce Serving Communities” rebrand creatively reflects how the organization and its members have evolved. ICSC’s new brand identity is made up of dynamically connecting C’s to symbolize the ever-growing connectedness of commerce and communities, and the equal impact the industry, and by extension, ICSC, has on both,” said Rae Logsdon, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of ICSC.

The acronym ICSC along with “Innovating Commerce Serving Communities” will be used in all branding, marketing, events, communications and external relations.

ICSC’s rebrand, nine months in the making, was developed in collaboration with innovation agency partner, Makeable. Ongoing rebranding efforts will encompass social media, digital advertising and a full website relaunch. ICSC’s signature events, including RECon, also will be renamed to align with the new ICSC brand. Additionally, SCT, formerly Shopping Centers Today, will become Commerce + Communities Today or C+CT.

For more information on “Innovating Commerce Serving Communities” and what’s next, please visit ICSC’s website at www.icsc.com

About ICSC

A member organization for industry advancement, ICSC promotes and elevates the marketplaces and spaces where people shop, dine, work, play and gather as foundational and vital ingredients of communities and economies. ICSC produces experiences that create connections and catalyze deals; aggressively advocates to shape public policy; develops high-impact marketing and public relations that influence opinion; provides an enduring platform for professional success; and creates forward-thinking content with actionable insights – all of which drive industry innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.ICSC.com.


