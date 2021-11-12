Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICSID Releases Sixth Working Paper on Proposed Amendments to Its Procedural Rules

11/12/2021 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 12, 2021: The ICSID Secretariat today released its sixth Working Paper on proposed amendments to the Centre's procedural rules for resolving international investment disputes.

Working Paper # 6: Proposals for Amendment of the ICSID Rules marks the culmination of a five-year consultative process on updating the ICSID rules for arbitration, conciliation and fact-finding. These are by far the most commonly used procedures for resolving international investment disputes between host States and foreign investors. In response to requests from States and investors, ICSID has also developed an entirely new set of procedural rules for mediation.

Working Paper # 6 addresses the small number of topics that States and the public had raised on the previous iteration of the proposed amendments to the ICSID rules. Comments received on Working Paper # 5 are available on the ICSID website.

Also published today are the complete set of amended rules in ICSID's three official languages-English, French and Spanish. ICSID plans to table these rules for a vote of approval in early 2022. Amendments to the ICSID Convention Rules require the approval of two-thirds of Member States, and a majority in the case of the Additional Facility Rules, Fact-Finding, and Mediation Rules.

The project of amending the ICSID rules has progressed steadily since late 2016 when ICSID began consulting with Members States and the public, setting in motion the most comprehensive and transparent rule-amendment process in ICSID's history.

"The proposed amended ICSID rules are the outcome of countless hours devoted by our Member State representatives, users of the ICSID system, legal specialists in the field of international investment law, and my colleagues in the ICSID Secretariat,"said Meg Kinnear, ICSID Secretary-General."We set ourselves a high-bar when we launched the rule amendment process and thanks to their expertise and hard work-we have more than risen to the challenge. The result is a set of highly effective and innovative rules that maintain the requisite balance between investors and States."

The amended ICSID rules will usher in the most significant changes to ICSID procedures in over 50 years. They reflect a concerted effort to simplify and streamline the rules in order to reduce the time, cost and environmental footprint of cases.

Notable features of the amended rules include:

  • Greater transparency in the conduct and outcome of proceedings (for example, through increased publication of awards, decisions and orders)
  • Required disclosure by parties of third-party funding
  • The option to fast-track proceedings through the use of expedited arbitration rules
  • Broader access to ICSID dispute resolution procedures; for example, by permitting Regional Economic Integration Organizations-such as the European Union-to utilize ICSID's Additional Facility Rules for Arbitration and Conciliation
  • The introduction of state-of-the-art Mediation Rules that are available to all investors and States based on their consent

Further information on the ICSID rule amendment process-including previous Working Papers and the input received on them-is available on the ICSID website at https://icsid.worldbank.org/resources/rules-amendments

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:06:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pRIVERVIEW BANCORP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:41pHUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:41pLGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:41pBLACK FRIDAY BURTON DEALS 2021 : Top Early Womens, Kids & Menswear Savings Monitored by Save Bubble
BU
03:40pARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Stone Co. Ltd. (STNE) Investors
GL
03:39pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Stone Co. Ltd. (STNE) Investors
GL
03:38pPHENOM RESOURCES : Supplemental Mail List Request - 2021
PU
03:38pPHENOM RESOURCES : 2021 Proxy English
PU
03:38pAverage Energy Prices, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria – October 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
2Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
3Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains
4Toshiba plans to split into three after wave of scandals
5Stocks rally, led by growth names, dollar eases

HOT NEWS