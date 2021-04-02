ICYMI: McEachin, SEEC Leadership Weigh in on American Jobs Plan

WASHINGTON - This week, Vice-Chair Representative A. Donald McEachin and his fellow leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC), including Co-Chairs Reps.Gerry Connolly, Doris Matsui and Paul Tonko, and SEEC Vice-Chairs Reps. Chellie Pingree, Alan Lowenthal, Mike Quigley, and Matt Cartwright, issued the following statement on the Biden administration's newly announced American Jobs Plan.

'After years of going the wrong direction, it is a relief to finally see a jobs plan with serious infrastructure and climate proposals coming from the White House. SEEC has been calling for a sustainable infrastructure plan for years, and we are pleased to see so many of our coalition's priorities in this bill, including investments to spur development of zero-emission vehicles, buses and charging infrastructure; bold investments in public transit; restoring nature-based infrastructure; capping hundreds of thousands of orphaned oil and gas wells and reclaiming thousands of abandoned mines; investments to revitalize our water infrastructure and remove lead water lines, and modernizing our electric grid while implementing standards to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution from our electricity sector, among others. We are also glad to see investments to address historic inequities that have hindered many low-wealth populations and communities of color, an important step to continue tackling environmental and climate justice.'

'This plan, along with the plan announced earlier this week to catalyze offshore wind resources, highlights the opportunity we have in confronting the climate crisis-harnessing our clean energy potential can jumpstart new industries, create good, family-sustaining jobs, reduce pollution, and help us build a more equitable, just, and secure nation.'

'But today only marks the beginning of a legislative push for a just, equitable, and climate-focused infrastructure plan. SEEC will be at the forefront of efforts to build on this proposal and advance the most robust, job-creating climate and sustainable infrastructure policies we can pass, and we will continue our fight to advance all of our coalition priorities. We have a once in a century opportunity before us to protect our communities and the planet. There is more work ahead.'

At the start of this year, SEEC leaders reiterated their call for a climate-smart recovery that includes both investments and standards to create family-sustaining jobs, increase equity, and protect our communities from climate change. This followed their call for a just and sustainable recovery last spring, where SEEC leaders outlined a long list of investment and policy ideas to spur economic recovery, advance justice and address climate change. At the start of the 116thCongress SEEC sent a letter to House Leadership and Chairs DeFazio and Pallone urging them to advance a far-reaching, sustainable infrastructure proposal that addresses climate changes. SEEC Members followed up by advocating for a bold plan during the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's member day hearing in May 2019. In January 2020, SEEC leadership sent a detailed policy proposal to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that highlights the need to reform our highway and transportation policies in order to urgently address climate change and environmental justice. SEEC set the foundation for this infrastructure campaign in the 115thCongress with the release of their Sustainable Infrastructure Proposal meant to serve as a blueprint for smart, environmentally sustainable infrastructure investment.

Many of the policy priorities outlined in these efforts were included in the Biden-Harris Administration's American Jobs Plan.

# # #