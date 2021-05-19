Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDB Group launches new edition of Superheroes of Development awards for its clients

05/19/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • In its fourth edition, the call for proposals will be virtual and will be open until june 18, 2021.

The yearly Superheroes of Development award will once again recognize the executing agencies, borrowers or clients of projects financed by the IDB Group (which includes the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB Invest and IDB Lab) that have successfully addressed different challenges in their implementation. The contest will identify executing agencies and clients throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, who will have the opportunity to virtually present their solutions to a panel of IDB experts.

The winners will receive free access to two online courses per person certified by the IDB and edX (the online educational platform of Harvard and MIT) and will present their project and lessons learned in an online event with IDB President, Mauricio Claver-Carone.

This call for proposals is part of an effort to improve the performance of IDB Group-financed projects through systematic learning and knowledge sharing. All executing agencies, borrowers, or clients that have carried out operations co-financed by the IDB, IDB Invest, and IDB Lab through sovereign and private sector loans which are in execution can participate in the contest.

The award recognizes clients in two categories:

Category 1: Executing agencies and clients that have successfully addressed challenges in the execution of projects, in order to share the lessons learned from their experience.

Category 2: Executing agencies and clients that have successfully met their development objectives.

To participate in this contest, all interested agencies, borrowers or clients should complete the online form available on the Superheroes of Development page. The IDB Group will share the winning stories throughout the Latin American and Caribbean region in order to contribute to knowledge sharing for the preparation of future operations and in the projects that are in execution.

For more information, visit https://convocatorias.iadb.org/en/superheroes

Disclaimer

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 19:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pAVANCE GAS  : Grant of Share Options
AQ
03:20pTERRANET  : First day of trading with warrants of series TO4 B and TO5 B in Terranet has been set to May 21, 2021
AQ
03:20pSIXT-STAEMME  : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:20pSoybeans Fall as Rainfall Arrives in Midwest
DJ
03:19pOVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING  : Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders Remote Participation
BU
03:18p2021 LEGISLATIVE SESSION RECAP : progress in Olympia for all Washingtonians
PU
03:17pFAIR ISAAC  : Total Economic Impact™ Study Finds FICO Decision Modeler Delivers 356% ROI over Three Years
PR
03:17pOil prices dive $2 on fears of Asian pandemic, possible U.S. rate hikes
RE
03:16pBeckman Coulter Launches First Fully Quantitative and Automated COVID-19 IgG Test to Assess Antibody Immune Response Levels
PR
03:16pIDB Group launches new edition of Superheroes of Development awards for its clients
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : BITCOIN PLUNGES: A bust or a buy?
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst day in one week as inflation concerns mount
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: At the start of a shift

HOT NEWS