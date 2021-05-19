IDB Group launches new edition of Superheroes of Development awards for its clients

In its fourth edition, the call for proposals will be virtual and will be open until june 18, 2021.

The yearly Superheroes of Development award will once again recognize the executing agencies, borrowers or clients of projects financed by the IDB Group (which includes the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB Invest and IDB Lab) that have successfully addressed different challenges in their implementation. The contest will identify executing agencies and clients throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, who will have the opportunity to virtually present their solutions to a panel of IDB experts.

The winners will receive free access to two online courses per person certified by the IDB and edX (the online educational platform of Harvard and MIT) and will present their project and lessons learned in an online event with IDB President, Mauricio Claver-Carone.

This call for proposals is part of an effort to improve the performance of IDB Group-financed projects through systematic learning and knowledge sharing. All executing agencies, borrowers, or clients that have carried out operations co-financed by the IDB, IDB Invest, and IDB Lab through sovereign and private sector loans which are in execution can participate in the contest.

The award recognizes clients in two categories:

• Category 1: Executing agencies and clients that have successfully addressed challenges in the execution of projects, in order to share the lessons learned from their experience.

• Category 2: Executing agencies and clients that have successfully met their development objectives.

To participate in this contest, all interested agencies, borrowers or clients should complete the online form available on the Superheroes of Development page. The IDB Group will share the winning stories throughout the Latin American and Caribbean region in order to contribute to knowledge sharing for the preparation of future operations and in the projects that are in execution.

For more information, visit https://convocatorias.iadb.org/en/superheroes