IDB Inter American Development Bank : Pivot Movement Launches the Pivot Book and Music Video

We can now visualise what the Caribbean could be like in 2040, through the new book, 'Pivot: The Future Makers'. The book brings to life nine moonshots or big ideas for regional transformation created at the first Pivot Event. It was launched April 9 alongside the music video premiere of 'Shine', The Pivot Movement's theme song, by Freetown Collective.

The Pivot Movement was launched in 2020 and was created to inspire ambitious ideas to help the Caribbean overcome its challenges and become a global leader in innovation. Pivot is the result of a partnership among the IDB, Caribbean Climate Smart Accelerator, The Destination Experience, and Singularity University. However, anyone, anywhere can join the Pivot Movement to transform the Caribbean.

The moonshots featured in the book focus on electric mobility, digital transformation and tourism. These are brought to life in comic book style through the fictional story of the Singh-Smiths, a Caribbean family of the future.

General Manager of the IDB's Country Department Caribbean Group (CCB), Therese Turner-Jones said, 'The Pivot Book transports readers into an imagined future for the Caribbean as a global leader in new technologies that improve its resilience and the quality of life of citizens. With the help of talented Caribbean illustrators, the book helps us to visualise what is possible for the region by 2040. We see the Pivot Book as a bold statement for the work of the Pivot Movement and we encourage Caribbean people to join us as we continue to think big and work together.'

Nuri Djavit, Chief Marketing Officer of Singularity University said, 'We had the honour of pulling together the content for the Pivot Book working with the writer and artists. The entire experience from guiding the future makers through the intensive sessions of the Pivot Event to completing this book has been energizing. It is an indication of what lies ahead for innovation in the Caribbean.'

The Pivot theme song, 'Shine' was released last year as part of the Pivot Event. On Friday April 9th, the music video which celebrates the passion, creativity and potential of Caribbean people was premiered. Freetown Collective's lead singer Muhammed Muwakil noted 'A song is much more than the promotion of an artist and that an artist is much more than an entertainer but each of these elements has always been instrumental in our evolution, that is the beauty of this particular collaboration. 'Shine' is a dedication to turning the tragedy of our histories into moments and legacies of beauty, time and time again. The Pivot movement is a recognition of our ability, as Caribbean people, to do that.'