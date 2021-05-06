Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IDB Inter American Development Bank : and French Development Agency Highlight $4 Billion in Joint Projects Since 2018

05/06/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the French Development Agency (AFD) Group gathered virtually for their fifth Deep Dive Meeting. The Deep Dive explored new opportunities for expanded collaboration and celebrated the partnerships' achievements to date. Since signing a framework agreement in 2018, the two partners largely surpassed the outlined target of $1 billion in co-financing.

Building on the $2.7 billion in joint and parallel co-financing achieved together in 2020 alone, this year's meeting sought to deepen IDB-AFD collaboration on strategic issues and to structure a co-financing pipeline for the 2021-2022 period. To this end, it facilitated meetings between the organizations' respective leadership, country, and sector teams, as well as IDB Invest and Proparco, each partners' entity for the private sector.

Today, the partners formalized the signing of a joint IDB-AFD Letter of Intent, which will enhance collaboration in the area of electromobility. They also discussed expanded partnership in areas including climate change, gender and diversity, and other key sectors, all geared toward accelerating the region's post-pandemic recovery.

'At the IDB, we believe our partnership with the French Development Agency is a success story with great potential for growth,' remarked IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone. 'The Letter of Intent signed today is enhancing our collaboration around electromobility, while we collaborate across sectors to drive a sustainable, resilient recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean.'

'The successful partnership between IDB and AFD Group is indicative of the commitment of public development banks to join forces around the world in order to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs and the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Covid-19 recovery plans open up a new phase of our partnership which will further enhance our collaboration in support of a just transition towards sustainable economies and societies across Latin America and the Caribbean,' stressed AFD's CEO, Rémy Rioux.

Building on the IDB and AFD Groups strong track record of collaboration, today, up to 20 percent of AFD Group investments in the region are done with the IDB Group. Due in part to its expanded partnership with the IDB, the AFD Group is now the biggest European bilateral financing institution in Latin American and the Caribbean.

Disclaimer

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pWells Fargo says U.S. consumer watchdog has opened new probe on mishandling of accounts
RE
05:53pCWA District 4 Endorses Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate
PU
05:51pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN  : CABEI Executive President highlights promotion of environmental conservation initiatives in the region
PU
05:49pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $525,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Business Expansion and Growth Efforts in Hampton, South Carolina
PU
05:49pIDB INTER AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : and French Development Agency Highlight $4 Billion in Joint Projects Since 2018
PU
05:47pTop U.S. oil lobby slams Mexico energy policies as undermining USMCA, discriminatory
RE
05:47pBiden willing to accept 25% corporate tax rate to fund spending programs
RE
05:40pUtilities Up On Defensive Demand Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pTech Up As Rotation Out Of Sector Slows -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
4EVOTEC SE : PRESS RELEASE : Evotec launches 'beLAB1407' to accelerate translational research from the UK's aca..
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS