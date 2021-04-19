Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDB and IDB Invest announce the virtual launch of the Green Bond Transparency Platform

04/19/2021 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and IDB Invest will virtually launch the Green Bond Transparency Platform (GBTP), an innovative digital tool that brings greater transparency to the Latin America and the Caribbean green bond market. The virtual launch will take place on April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST.

This user-friendly platform facilitates harmonized reporting by issuers, verifications and validation by external reviewers, and informed decision-making by investors. By utilizing the online, open access platform, issuers and external reviewers upload relevant data on each bond's environmental performance and use of proceeds in a standardized and comparable format. All users benefit from unrestricted data access due to donor resources by the German Ministry of Environment's International Climate Initiative (IKI) and resources by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The online, public good platform supports IDB and IDB Invest's efforts to scale up the green bond market in the region and helps governments, financial institutions and companies to access the financing they need to tackle climate change and make environmentally sustainable investments. The GBTP has been tested in collaboration with leading standard setters, issuers, external reviewers, underwriting banks, stock exchanges, and emerging market investors.

The go-live event will include opening remarks by the IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone, Climate Bonds Initiative CEO, Sean Kidney, and a panel discussion with IDB and IDB Invest experts.

The event will be held in English. Simultaneous translation is available in Spanish and Portuguese.

WHAT: Green Bond Transparency Platform Launch Event

WHEN: April 27, 2021 - 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. EST

VIRTUAL REGISTRATION: The event will be accessible to the press and the general public through Zoom. Please access this link to register for the event.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.

About the IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social and environmental development in the region. With a portfolio of $13.1 billion in asset management and 385 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries.

Disclaimer

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aLG ELECTRONICS  : The evolution of lg manufacturing in vietnam
PU
12:04aDeploying Digital Tools to Withstand Climate Change in Low-Income Countries
PU
12:04aFormer Health Care Staffing Company Executives Charged in Superseding Indictment with Wage Fixing and Obstruction
PU
12:03aChina's crude oil imports from Saudi up 8.8% y/y in March, UAE shipments jump
RE
12:02aAuction result – Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)
PU
12:02aEnbridge donates crane truck, welding equipment to Kishwaukee College
PU
12:02aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : New Minecraft world from NRMA Insurance teaches Aussie kids the importance of bushfire preparedness
PU
12:01aAxion BioSystems Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
BU
04/19Executive Council Minutes April 8th 2021
PU
04/19HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Proxy – September 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
2FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : ENDO INTERNATIONAL : J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 billion c..
4IBM quarterly sales growth highest in over two years on cloud strength
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : India hopeful U.S. will soon end curbs on vaccine raw materials export - gover..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ