MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a $3.5 billion capital increase for IDB Invest, its private sector arm, the bank's head Ilan Goldfajn said during an event on Sunday. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Deisy Buitrago)
Stock market news
Hamas chief blames Israel for stalled ceasefire talks, leaves door open
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Wall St Week Ahead-Battle for White House comes into sharper focus for Wall Street
Hollywood heads to the Oscars with 'Oppenheimer' the odds-on favorite
Egypt says land sale, IMF accord will ease budget problems
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has taken major steps towards lowering its budget deficit by selling real estate as well as agreeing a support package with the International Monetary Fund, its finance minister said on Sunday.
Senegal opposition coalition promises new currency and revamp of oil contracts
Aramco chief sees healthy Chinese demand, looking at more investments