Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDB approves $30 million to support vulnerable populations in Suriname

11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The loan will benefit 130,548 people through periodic transfers
  • The operation seeks to reinforce the efficiency and transparency of Suriname's social protection network

Suriname's difficult macroeconomic conditions, along with the pandemic, has a severe impact on the country's population, especially the most vulnerable, An IDB survey in April 2020 indicated that 47,6% of families in Suriname have lost income due to business closures and job losses. The proportion of families whose income was below the minimum wage increased from 23.2% in January 2020 to 31.7% in April.

The crisis also evidences the need to improve the conditions of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Public Housing (MOSAPH) to administer social protection programs with efficiency and transparency. The loan seeks to optimize the management of cash transfer programs, including establishing an evaluation unit at MOSAPH. Likewise, it will allow the training of personnel and the provision of computer equipment and internet services.

Cash transfers are the most effective tool to redistribute income and sustain consumption in the region. They have proven to be effective in dealing with transient shocks suffered by vulnerable populations.

Among the beneficiaries are 5,361 households living in poverty, 45,507 households enrolled in child allowance, 11,781 people with disabilities, and 67,808 people enrolled in old-age assistance. 68.2% of the registered beneficiaries are women. In addition, the loan will benefit 27,000 coastal area households by expanding the money card of the bank account system.

Supporting vulnerable populations is one of the IDB Group's objectives in its Vision 2025, a roadmap to achieve inclusive growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The IDB loan of $30 million has a disbursement period of 4 years, a grace period of 5 and a half years, and an interest rate based in LIBOR.

Disclaimer

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 16:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:42aFunding awarded to Cranfield to support new technology in zero emissions challenge
AQ
11:41aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Deorbits WorldView-4 Satellite
PU
11:41aValidation Workshop of Namibia's Strategy on the Implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement and Media Sensitization and Capacity Building on the AfCFTA Agreement
PU
11:41aInvitation to comment on a discussion document on the proposed arrangements to support operational continuity in resolution
PU
11:41aNOV 29 2021 : Yooma Wellness Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2021
PU
11:41aDOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the closing of the Evolink acquisition
PU
11:41aEPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY : Third Quarter 2021 Financial Update
PU
11:41aYOOMA WELLNESS : Q3 2021 Interim Managements Discussion & Analysis
PU
11:41aMAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Cancellation of admission to trading of Magyar Telekom ADSs on the London Stock Exchange
PU
11:41aOERR VAGY : Tájékoztatás új üzletkötésről 2021.11.30
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Fed likely to discuss faster bond-buying taper at next meeting, Powell ..
3Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
4EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
5Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock 'short squeeze' lawsuit

HOT NEWS