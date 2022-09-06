IDB increases financing to Argentina as foreign reserves dwindle

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina and the
Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) agreed on
Tuesday to expand financing to the country by $400 million this
year, with further talks that could bring total financing to
more than $4 billion in 2022 and 2023.
The agreement comes as Argentina seeks to leave behind
financial turmoil that has raised the inflation rate to over 90%
this year, pushing consumption and economic activity down and
moving over 40% of the population into poverty.
After a meeting between Argentine and bank officials, IDB
President Mauricio Claver-Carone told reporters that the bank
and the country have drawn up a plan to unlock "what was stuck,"
alluding to recent doubts about financing Argentina.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, the IDB said it was
increasing two previously announced loans by $200 million each
in the coming months, with one of them, now totaling $700
million, to be disbursed this month.
"Together, these loans would enable the IDB to increase
support for Argentina from $800 million to $1.2 billion in the
final quarter of 2022," the bank said.
A government source told Reuters that the agreement follows
negotiations in Washington between representatives from
Argentina's economy ministry and the IDB, adding that the
country urgently needs foreign currency to avoid a depreciation
of the peso in the midst of high inflation.
In addition to the $1.2 billion, the IDB said its "financing
potential for the rest of 2022 could include additional programs
totaling $725 million."
If approved, those loans would bring the bank's total 2022
financing to Argentina to $2.37 billion, the IDB said.
Another $1.8 billion in loan programs is in advanced
discussions for dispersal in 2023.
"This measure ... allows us to show the strength that we
want our central bank to have in reserves," Argentine Economy
Minister Sergio Massa said after the meeting with IDB officials.
