IDB's Goldfajn to focus on lending effectiveness, polarization

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The new president of the
Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn, said on
Thursday the lender is ideally placed to combat polarization,
while aiming to deliver more effective results for Latin America
and the Caribbean.
"At this time of global polarization and uncertainty, our
future depends not on being confrontational, but on being more
collaborative," he said in his inaugural speech.
Brazil's Goldfajn takes over the IDB reins after the board
voted out his predecessor, American Mauricio Claver-Carone,
following an investigation that showed he had an intimate
relationship with a subordinate.
Brazil's former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro proposed
Goldfajn as a replacement in October, and his nomination faced
resistance from the team of now president Luis Inacio Lula da
Silva. At the time, Goldfajn was the director of the Western
Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund.
In his prepared speech, Goldfajn did not specifically
mention the weekend attack on Brazilian institutions by
Bolsonaro backers, or the worst outbreak of violence in Peru in
20 years that has cost the lives of at least 40 people.
BETTER FUTURE
Goldfajn said the people in the region "need better jobs,
safer streets, quality healthcare, faster internet, better
public services, better infrastructure and other essential
elements of life that they rightly aspire to," and that the IDB
is the institution "that can better help the region fulfill that
hope."
He said social issues and climate change are among the areas
he will steer the lender's priorities toward.
"We must be more effective at lifting people out of poverty,
reducing all types of inequality, addressing climate change,
accelerating productivity and growth, and creating economic
opportunities for member countries," he said, noting that just
53% of the IDB's completed projects in 2021 received a positive
rating from an internal oversight office.
He said in order to increase that number the development
bank should partner "closely and creatively" with the private
sector.
The IDB, headquartered in Washington, is a key investor in
Latin America and the Caribbean, behind nearly 600 ongoing
infrastructure, health, tourism and other projects. It was
responsible for $23.4 billion in financing and other financial
commitments in 2021.
