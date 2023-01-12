IDB's Goldfajn to focus on lending effectiveness, polarization

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The new president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn, said on Thursday the lender is ideally placed to combat polarization, while aiming to deliver more effective results for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"At this time of global polarization and uncertainty, our future depends not on being confrontational, but on being more collaborative," he said in his inaugural speech.

Brazil's Goldfajn takes over the IDB reins after the board voted out his predecessor, American Mauricio Claver-Carone, following an investigation that showed he had an intimate relationship with a subordinate.

Brazil's former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro proposed Goldfajn as a replacement in October, and his nomination faced resistance from the team of now president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. At the time, Goldfajn was the director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund.

In his prepared speech, Goldfajn did not specifically mention the weekend attack on Brazilian institutions by Bolsonaro backers, or the worst outbreak of violence in Peru in 20 years that has cost the lives of at least 40 people.

BETTER FUTURE

Goldfajn said the people in the region "need better jobs, safer streets, quality healthcare, faster internet, better public services, better infrastructure and other essential elements of life that they rightly aspire to," and that the IDB is the institution "that can better help the region fulfill that hope."

He said social issues and climate change are among the areas he will steer the lender's priorities toward.

"We must be more effective at lifting people out of poverty, reducing all types of inequality, addressing climate change, accelerating productivity and growth, and creating economic opportunities for member countries," he said, noting that just 53% of the IDB's completed projects in 2021 received a positive rating from an internal oversight office.

He said in order to increase that number the development bank should partner "closely and creatively" with the private sector.

The IDB, headquartered in Washington, is a key investor in Latin America and the Caribbean, behind nearly 600 ongoing infrastructure, health, tourism and other projects. It was responsible for $23.4 billion in financing and other financial commitments in 2021. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Josie Kao)