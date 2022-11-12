Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IDB says five candidates nominated ahead of Nov. 20 election of new president

11/12/2022 | 01:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - nominated candidates for president of the Inter-American Development Bank ahead of a Nov. 20 board election, the bank said on Saturday.

Argentina had announced on Friday that it would nominate international economic relations Secretary Cecilia Todesca Bocco. Also previously nominated were Mexico's central bank Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel and Chile's former Finance Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre.

Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro nominated former central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn, who heads the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department.

Trinidad and Tobago nominated Gerard Johnson, a former IDB official now serving as a senior consultant to the Jamaican finance ministry, for the post.

The deadline for submitting nominations was 11:59 p.m. on Friday, the IDB said.

The IDB's governors, who are usually finance ministers or other high-ranking economic authorities from the Bank's 48 member countries, will interview the candidates at a virtual meeting on Nov. 13, with the election to follow at a hybrid meeting a week later, it said.

An aide to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking to delay the election until next year so that Brazil's nomination can reflect the newly elected leader.

Former Finance Minister Guido Mantega said he sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to support a delay. Treasury had no immediate comment on the issue.

The U.S. Treasury, which has said it will not nominate any candidate for the leadership role, holds 30% voting power in the bank, followed by Brazil (11%) and Argentina (11%). Colombia and Chile each hold a 3% stake.

Former President Mauricio Claver-Carone was ousted in an ethics scandal last month.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by William Mallard and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.80% 166.4456 Delayed Quote.40.05%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.52% 5.5369 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.51% 277.459622 Real-time Quote.-24.53%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 160.7 Delayed Quote.56.20%
Latest news "Economy"
03:11aCricket-England just getting started in new era: Buttler
RE
03:00aCurbs on rights weaken Egypt's climate talks, campaigners say
RE
02:24aFertilizers seen headed for Malawi within a week, UN says
RE
02:10aWorld Bank's Malpass criticizes Chad creditors' plan for failing to reduce debt
RE
02:09aFTX U.S. General Counsel Ryne Miller Says FTX US And FTX.Com Moved All Digital Assets To Cold Storage Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filings - Tweet
RE
02:09aFtx u.s. general counsel ryne miller says ftx us and ftx.com mov…
RE
02:06aCongo says it expelled Reuters journalist for alleged immigration breach
RE
02:04aHedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange -FT
RE
01:47aJapan's Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li
RE
01:42aCaspian Pipeline Consortium says it starts loading oil tanker at SPM-1 after repair
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will las..
2Exclusive-At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto ..
3Ukraine: ASEAN should stop Russia's 'hunger games'
4FTX officials appear to confirm potential hack to apps - CoinDesk
5Further details emerge on FTX bankruptcy and missing funds

HOT NEWS