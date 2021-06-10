Log in
IDB supports private participation arrangements in Colombia's infrastructure

06/10/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
The Inter-American Development Bank has approved a US$15 million reimbursable technical cooperation loan to help consolidate private participation arrangements in Colombia's infrastructure, improve the context of financing and foster conditions conducive to economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operation seeks to consolidate the government's capacity to promote private participation arrangements in economic and social sectors given the new scenario of budgetary and financing constraints for the expansion of Colombia's infrastructure.

Over the past 20 years Colombia has been working on public-public partnerships (PPPs) to develop public infrastructure, achieving significant results in sectors such as transportation, with the fourth generation of concessions (4G) and a new generation (5G) being structured. Private participation in the financing, construction and operation of infrastructure assets is key to providing quality infrastructure services, thus contributing to economic growth, employment and equality.

The US$15 million loan has a five-year disbursement term, a 6.5-year period of grace, and an interest rate based on LIBOR.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.

Disclaimer

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
