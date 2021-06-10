IDB supports private participation arrangements in Colombia's infrastructure

The Inter-American Development Bank has approved a US$15 million reimbursable technical cooperation loan to help consolidate private participation arrangements in Colombia's infrastructure, improve the context of financing and foster conditions conducive to economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operation seeks to consolidate the government's capacity to promote private participation arrangements in economic and social sectors given the new scenario of budgetary and financing constraints for the expansion of Colombia's infrastructure.

Over the past 20 years Colombia has been working on public-public partnerships (PPPs) to develop public infrastructure, achieving significant results in sectors such as transportation, with the fourth generation of concessions (4G) and a new generation (5G) being structured. Private participation in the financing, construction and operation of infrastructure assets is key to providing quality infrastructure services, thus contributing to economic growth, employment and equality.

The US$15 million loan has a five-year disbursement term, a 6.5-year period of grace, and an interest rate based on LIBOR.

