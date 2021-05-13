IDB supports vulnerable populations in Peru

The $600 million project seeks to improve the protection of vulnerable people through social policies for the labor market, public health services, technical-productive education, and prevention and care of violence against women.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a $600 million project for Peru to improve the protection of vulnerable people through social policies. This is the first of two operations under the modality of Programmatic Loan to Support Policy Reforms and the Deferred Retirement Option.

The objective of the operation is to improve the protection of vulnerable persons through social policies targeting labor market, public health care services, technical and production-oriented higher education, and prevention and response to violence against women. The specific objectives are to improve: access to insurance against loss of income, access to public health services; equitable access to technical higher education; and quality of services to prevent and respond to violence against women.

With this operation, it is expected to see results in each of its dimensions. To evaluate the support against loss of income, the number of formal-sector workers with subsidized wages; people trained in advanced digital skills and social/emotional skills; and young people trained in technical and social/emotional skills will be considered. For health services, the percentage of the disease burden covered by the economically active population; the proportion of the population whose out-of-pocket health expenses exceed 10% of total household income; and the number of health care professionals providing services through telemedicine will be measured.

To evaluate the impact on education, the number of occupational profiles designed to be included in the National Qualifications Framework; the number of students enrolled in public universities in the Ministry of Education's priority areas; the percentage of young people (in the first and second income quintiles) enrolled in technical and production-oriented higher education; and the number of teachers from public universities who have received Internet services will be measured. Finally, for the services on prevention and care of violence against women, the percentage of Women's Emergency Centers personnel trained and certified in the new care protocol; and the number of police officers in the Family Division whose professional competencies are aligned with the applicable job will be measured.

The $600 million project has a 20-year amortization period and an interest rate based on LIBOR.