IDC Directions 2021 Defines Digital Resiliency to Support Organizations in a Changed World

Flagship event features more than 30 unique sessions; analysts share practical advice on how to maximize automation, create digital resiliency, and enable accelerated innovation

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced details of IDC Directions 2021 – Delivering Digital Resiliency in a Changed World. The two-day virtual event, to be held Tuesday, March 9th and Tuesday, March 16th, will feature more than 30 unique sessions spanning nine topic tracks: Future of Work, Future of Customer & Consumer, Future of Trust, Future of Industry Ecosystems, Future of Intelligence, Future of Connectedness, Future of Digital Infrastructure, Future of Operations, and Future of Digital Innovation.

Over the course of the two-day event, IDC thought leaders will present their expert insights, intelligence, and guidance for finding success in the next normal. Featuring keynote speakers Dr. Tricia Wang, global tech ethnographer, and Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan, accomplished author and advisor, the event will bring together top IT and business decision makers from around the globe to discuss how to navigate the challenges of a changing world and build digitally resilient enterprises, poised for long-term success.

As organizations continue to navigate the challenges of a changing world, digital resiliency will be critical to a successful transition to the next normal. Those achieving digital resiliency and focused on accelerated transformation will more easily adapt and thrive amid changing market conditions.

Session highlights include:

Adapting to the New Competitive Forces in a Post Pandemic World ; presented by Meredith Whalen, Chief Research Officer, IDC

; presented by Meredith Whalen, Chief Research Officer, IDC Creating an Autonomous Enterprise: The Keys to Delivering Self-Regulating Business & IT Systems ; presented by Rick Villars, Global Vice President, Worldwide Research, IDC

; presented by Rick Villars, Global Vice President, Worldwide Research, IDC Employee Experience Fuels Organizational Resilience ; presented by Laura Becker, Research Manager, Employee Experience: Benefits, Wellness and Employee Engagement, IDC

; presented by Laura Becker, Research Manager, Employee Experience: Benefits, Wellness and Employee Engagement, IDC Enterprise Applications: Relevance Requires New Innovation ; presented by Mickey North Rizza, Program Vice President, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce, IDC

; presented by Mickey North Rizza, Program Vice President, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce, IDC Intelligent Automation in the Era of AI ; presented by Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President, Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Research & Advisory Service, IDC

; presented by Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President, Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Research & Advisory Service, IDC The Strategic Assessment of Risk: Building the Foundation of Cyber Resiliency and Trust in Your Organization ; presented by Christina Richmond, Program Vice President, Worldwide Security Services, IDC

; presented by Christina Richmond, Program Vice President, Worldwide Security Services, IDC Ten Tips for Powering Resilient, Autonomous IT Operations with Policy, Programmability and Observability; presented by Mary Johnston Turner, Research Vice President, Cloud Management, IDC

