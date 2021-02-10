IDC Health Insights : Perspective Features 22 Vendors to Watch to Enable Customer-360 for Payers

New report complements recent vendor assessment to provide comprehensive view of evolving customer-360 data platform landscape

IDC Health Insights today announced the availability of a new IDC Perspective, 22 Vendors to Watch to Enable Customer-360 for Payers (IDC #US47270521), which features customer-360 data platforms focused on the data architecture, data management, workflow of ingestion, mapping, cleansing, codifying, and verifying data and the activation of the data for applications, analytics, access, and partners. This new report was developed as a complement to the recently published IDC MarketScape: U.S. Customer-360 Data Platforms for Payers 2020–2021 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US46997020) featuring 12 vendors that focus on data management and interoperability plumbing. Together, these research documents provide a comprehensive view of this nascent and evolving landscape to support payers' strategic decision making.

As an increased desire for a unified view of patients/members/consumers has hit healthcare, payers with their blended "payvider" role now are reacting. The market is strewn with small tech companies, analytic companies, dashboard companies, services companies, methodology-centric companies, population health companies, and others trying to capture market share. The nascency of the space, the inherent nature of comprehensive customer/patient/member/person-360, the complicated nature of master data management (MDM), and the common practice of vendors acquiring other vendors to build a portfolio, make the analysis of the customer-360 market difficult. Authored by IDC Health Insights Research Director of Payer IT Strategies, Jeff Rivkin, the two new published reports offer payers a guide to assessing customer-360 as-is and to-be architecture and road mapping.

Payer organizations should read these research documents to understand the breadth and volume of functions and vendors involved. Vendor organizations should read these research documents to understand their competition and scope the problem set in a comprehensive way. Based on this research, IDC recommends the following key actions:

Payers must consider their own requirements carefully, including multiyear budgets for strategy, configuration, consulting, and customization over and above software cost and functionality.

The vendors must be able to scale. Some products were born and may be brought up quickly for the interoperability mandates or evolved as a vendor acquired various software pieces and stuck together a derivative data model and platform.

Infrastructure (data model, standards, process, workflow, education, integration, and agility) should be respected by the vendor, not just application or clinical integration.

Rivkin notes, "Around and throughout the customer-360 platform, there are long tentacles and subtle surrounding capabilities that must be considered when evolving a customer-360 technology infrastructure for payers. Vendors with comprehensive capability, niche functionality, and innovative approaches to open architectures and interoperability must be considered as payers attempt to integrate disparate sources and develop one clean, accurate, common member data profile for their internal and external constituencies."

To arrange a one-on-one briefing with Jeff Rivkin, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com. Reports are available to qualified members of the media, reporters should email sarah@attunecommunications.com. For information on purchasing reports, contact insights@idc.com.

About IDC Health Insights

IDC Health Insights assists health businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the payer, provider and life sciences industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. For more information, please visit www.idc-hi.com, email info@idc-hi.com, or call 508-935-4445.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005837/en/